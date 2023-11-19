Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Review: PATTI LUPONE IN CONCERT at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

This concert was on Sunday, September 19, 2023

Nov. 19, 2023

Photo courtesy of Patti LuPone 

"Don't Monkey with Broadway" is a captivating showcase of Patti LuPone's unparalleled talent, as she masterfully interprets classic Broadway show tunes by iconic composers such as Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin. In this mesmerizing performance, Ms. LuPone not only delivers unforgettable renditions of timeless favorites but also offers a personal journey, inviting the audience behind the curtain of her lifelong love affair with Broadway.

A celebrated figure in the world of entertainment, Patti LuPone, author of The New York Times bestseller, Patti LuPone: A Memoir, boasts an impressive array of accolades, including two Grammy Awards®, three Tony Awards®, two Oliver Awards, and three Drama Desk Awards. Her illustrious career spans Broadway, film, and television, with notable roles like Madame Rose in the recent Broadway production of Gypsy, Mrs. Lovett in John Doyle’s Sweeney Todd, and the original Fantine in Les Misérables.

The Ordway in Saint Paul, Minnesota, set the stage for an unforgettable evening as Patti LuPone graced the audience with her presence. From the moment she stepped onto the stage, the crowd erupted in applause. Opening with the timeless Cole Porter cover, "Please Don't Monkey with Broadway," Patti's animated performance set the tone for an extraordinary night.

Throughout the concert, Patti treated the audience to a repertoire of hit Broadway songs, including the poignant "Meadowlark" by Stephen Sondheim and the charming "If You Hadn't But You Did" by Julie Styne. The second half of the evening saw Patti donning a tuxedo alongside musical director Joseph Thalken on the piano. Together, they delivered enchanting renditions from West Side Story, Anyone Can Whistle, and the soul-stirring "Being Alive" by Stephen Sondheim.

The grand finale, an encore performance of "Ladies Who Lunch" from Company by Stephen Sondheim, brought the audience to their feet in a thunderous display of appreciation. A fitting conclusion, considering Patti's recent role in the Broadway production of Company.

In closing, a heartfelt thank you to Patti LuPone for gracing Saint Paul with a concert that will be remembered fondly. The audience left with a collective hope for her return to the Ordway stage in the near future.

For those eager to experience more extraordinary performances at the Ordway, please refer to the ticket link below for additional information on upcoming events and ticket availability.


Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

