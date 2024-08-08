Review: ONCE UPON A PINE: THE ADVENTURES OF PINOCCHIO at Theatre In The Round

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Once Upon A Pine: The Adventures of Pinocchio," presented by Sugar Throw Theatre and directed by Kolie Shaw, is currently playing at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 2024 at the Theater in the Round. This production tells the tale of one of the most beloved puppets, Pinocchio, who is carved from an enchanted log and brought to life by his creator, Geppetto, a toy maker longing for a child of his own.

The production was lively and engaging, featuring a predominantly young cast who brought a vibrant energy to the stage. These young actors skillfully portrayed the storytellers, Pinocchio, and Davy the Cricket, with their performances full of enthusiasm and charm. The costumes were bright and fun, adding to the whimsical atmosphere. The two adult actors, who played Geppetto and the Blue Fairy, delivered strong performances and shared great chemistry with the rest of the cast.

One of the standout elements of this production was the creative use of puppetry and staging. The scenes where Geppetto constructs Pinocchio, the iconic growing nose, and the whale sequence were particularly impressive, demonstrating clever design and execution that worked wonderfully within the intimate theater space.

This production also carries a nostalgic feel, with its timeless themes of family, love, friendship, honesty, and hope. I highly recommend catching it at the Fringe! For ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

