Review: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis

This produciton was on Saturday, September 16, 2023

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Review: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis
Review: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis
Nicole Byer
Photo courtesy of Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer, a multi-talented artist known for her roles as an actress, comedian, writer, author, and podcaster, has truly made her mark as the charismatic host of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated baking competition series, “Nailed It!”. Since its premiere in 2018, the show has developed a dedicated fanbase, and Byer's hosting prowess is a significant contributor to its success. Notably, she made history in 2020 by becoming the first Black woman ever nominated for "Outstanding Host for A Reality or Competition Program," a feat she repeated in both 2021 and 2022. Beyond television, Byer has expanded her comedic footprint with her solo stand-up special on Netflix titled "Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo" and her role in the NBC comedy "Grand Crew."

My night at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, where Nicole Byer and her opening act Christi Chiello performed, was an absolute riot of fun and laughter. Both comedians had the audience in stitches with their uproarious jokes and hilarious anecdotes. The sold-out crowd responded with infectious laughter and cheers, making for an electrifying atmosphere.

Without giving away the punchlines or stories, I wholeheartedly recommend catching Nicole Byer's live performance. Here's to hoping she graces Minneapolis with her comedy once again in the near future!

For upcoming tour dates and ticket information, please follow the link provided below.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Lyric Arts Photo
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Lyric Arts

What did our critic think of A CHORUS LINE at Lyric Arts? The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, A Chorus Line, offers a compelling glimpse into the lives of 17 aspiring dancers who lay it all 'on the line' for the chance to secure a coveted spot in the chorus line of a Broadway show. The entire narrative unfolds within the stark walls of an audition room, where dancers share their intimate stories, struggles, and aspirations through captivating monologues and iconic, high-energy dance routines.

2
Review: THE CHINESE LADY at Open Eye Theatre Photo
Review: THE CHINESE LADY at Open Eye Theatre

What did our critic think of THE CHINESE LADY at Open Eye Theatre?

3
Review: THE PIANO GUYS PRESENTED BY AEG PRESENTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo
Review: THE PIANO GUYS PRESENTED BY AEG PRESENTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

What did our critic think of THE PIANO GUYS PRESENTED BY AEG PRESENTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis?

4
Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Guthrie Theater

What did our critic think of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Guthrie Theater?

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Review: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre MinneapolisReview: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Lyric ArtsReview: A CHORUS LINE at Lyric Arts
Review: THE CHINESE LADY at Open Eye TheatreReview: THE CHINESE LADY at Open Eye Theatre
Review: THE PIANO GUYS PRESENTED BY AEG PRESENTS at Orpheum Theatre MinneapolisReview: THE PIANO GUYS PRESENTED BY AEG PRESENTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CABARET
Plymouth Playhouse (9/14-9/24)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (6/07-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lobby Hero
Theatre B (2/23-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shamel Pitts | TRIBE BLACK HOLE – Trilogy And Triathlon
McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center (3/21-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Student Matinee: Step Afrika! Drumfolk
Northrop (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Mighty Fortress Is Our Basement
Ames Center Black Box Theater (9/06-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE BOY WONDER
History Theatre (10/07-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
Orpheum Theatre (9/19-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...Tour
State Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR.
Stages Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You