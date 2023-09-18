Review: NICOLE BYER at Pantages Theatre Minneapolis

This produciton was on Saturday, September 16, 2023
POPULAR
Nicole Byer, a multi-talented artist known for her roles as an actress, comedian, writer, author, and podcaster, has truly made her mark as the charismatic host of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated baking competition series, “Nailed It!”. Since its premiere in 2018, the show has developed a dedicated fanbase, and Byer's hosting prowess is a significant contributor to its success. Notably, she made history in 2020 by becoming the first Black woman ever nominated for "Outstanding Host for A Reality or Competition Program," a feat she repeated in both 2021 and 2022. Beyond television, Byer has expanded her comedic footprint with her solo stand-up special on Netflix titled "Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo" and her role in the NBC comedy "Grand Crew."
My night at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, where Nicole Byer and her opening act Christi Chiello performed, was an absolute riot of fun and laughter. Both comedians had the audience in stitches with their uproarious jokes and hilarious anecdotes. The sold-out crowd responded with infectious laughter and cheers, making for an electrifying atmosphere.
Without giving away the punchlines or stories, I wholeheartedly recommend catching Nicole Byer's live performance. Here's to hoping she graces Minneapolis with her comedy once again in the near future!
For upcoming tour dates and ticket information, please follow the link provided below.
