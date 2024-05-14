DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS Comes to the Pantages Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that on May 21, 2024 at 5 p.m., approximately 300 elementary students from the Twin Cities as part of Disney Musicals in Schools will have the opportunity to sing and dance on the historic Pantages Theatre stage as the result of a grant awarded to the Trust by Disney.

The grant from Disney enables Hennepin Theatre Trust to offer the Disney Musicals in Schools program to six schools across the Twin Cities. The program is designed to create sustainable theater programs in elementary schools. Through the program, participating schools produce a Disney KIDS musical in their school community and join in a culminating performance at the historic Pantages Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. The participating schools are Level Up Academy (White Bear Lake), Loring Elementary (Minneapolis), North Metro Flex Academy (North St. Paul), Peter Hobart Elementary (St. Louis Park), Pillsbury Elementary (Minneapolis) and Susan Lindgren Elementary (St. Louis Park).

“Implementing arts education early promotes creativity and self-expression providing a unique avenue for students to explore diverse perspectives and engage with ideas in tangible, meaningful ways,” said Todd Duesing, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. “Helping schools create sustainable theater programs not only enriches students' educational experience but serves as a platform for students to showcase their talents, build confidence and develop a sense of belonging.”

The selected schools participated in a 17-week musical theater residency, led by a team of teaching artists trained by Hennepin Theatre Trust and Disney Theatrical Group, at no cost. Each school received performance rights, educational support materials and guidance from the teaching artists. The program featured a professional development focus, through which participating school teachers partnered with Hennepin Theatre Trust teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct, culminating in their first 30-minute Disney KIDS musical at their school. Schools get to choose the show they produce, and shows this year included 101 Dalmatians KIDS, Finding Nemo KIDS, Frozen KIDS, and The Lion King KIDS. The Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m. is the culmination of this year’s program.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Group’s concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began collaborating with organizations in other communities across the United States.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theater International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Finding Nemo,Frozen, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Winnie the Pooh.

PNC Bank is a major sponsor of Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Disney Musicals in Schools and Spotlight Education programs. Their support enables the Trust to supplement arts curricula across the state with quality theater education.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

