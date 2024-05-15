Interview: Johnny Kim of CIRQUE DU SOLEIL BAZZAR at Under The Big Top - Mall Of America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo by Mark LoMoglio

Welcome to Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR, a boundless laboratory of boundless creativity where a jubilant ensemble of acrobats, dancers, and musicians conjure a mesmerizing spectacle. Guided by their conductor, they unite to conjure a fantastical and unique universe. In this realm where surprises reign, this kaleidoscopic troupe reimagines, reconstructs, and reinterprets vivid scenarios in a playful yet artistic dance of harmony and chaos. Join us and stake your claim in this marketplace of joy and collaborative ingenuity. Here, at the nexus of celebration and imagination, you may discover that the conclusion of one tale marks only the dawn of another!

We chat with Johnny Kim, Artistic Director of Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR about this production and being in Minnesota!

What do you enjoy most about BAZZAR?

What I love most about BAZZAR is the opportunity to do what I love with a group of people that I love every single day! Everyone on the show is so talented – from the artists on stage to all of the teams who work behind the scenes to make the show happen. It sounds cliché but we really are like one big family. I feel very lucky to be doing this job. Watching the show is like being immersed in a different world. Every performance feels like a colorful and musical journey into the unexpected.

What is your favorite moment in BAZZAR?

It's hard to pick just one! But if I had to choose, I'd say that the crowd interaction that happens during the show. It’s really fun to see and hear what happens when the audience becomes part of the performance. They are a big part of telling the BAZZAR story, which means every performance is truly one-of-a-kind! As a former artist myself, I always loved performing aerial acts, so I have a soft spot for our Trapeze, Straps, Hair Hanging, and Corde Lisse acts – there’s just something about seeing our artists fly so gracefully and effortlessly through the air. It takes my breath away every time. Of course, our fire manipulation act is a thrill to watch as is our Teeterboard and Roller Skating acts – they always have me on the edge of my seat when I watch. I also love hearing the audience’s reaction to Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport that’s been specifically reinvented for BAZZAR. It’s such a unique act and our artists love performing it.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing BAZZAR?

We hope that the audience leaves BAZZAR feeling inspired. This show is a celebration of creativity, joy, and collaboration, and we want every person in the audience to experience that sense of wonder and possibility. Whether it's the breathtaking acrobatics, the soulful moments of connection, or the colorful visual spectacle, I hope BAZZAR leaves a lasting impression that sparks their own creative spirit.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out?

This is my first time in Minneapolis for more than a few days, and I'm really looking forward to taking in all the city has to offer while we’re here. From what I've heard, the Twin Cities is home to some incredible theaters and performance venues – there’s nothing I love more than taking in a cultural experience in a new city. And of course, I'm looking forward to taking in all of the natural beauty of the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” – I can’t think of a better place to end our US tour.

Thank you Johnny for your time!

Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR will be Under the Big Top at the Mall of America parking lot North.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

