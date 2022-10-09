Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Theater Latte Da/Ritz Theater

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by George Furth

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Directed by Peter Rothstein

Music Direction by Jason Hansen

Featuring Ronnie Allen, Vie Boheme, Reese Britts, Camryn Buelow, Charlie Clark, Dylan Frederick, Becca Hart, Kim Kivens, Ryan London Levin, Britta Ollmann, and Tod Petersen

This innovative musical about a group of friends spans three decades, spooling backwards from their present-day lives to the optimistic beginning of their friendship. This cult-classic blends the excitement and humor of a backstage musical with the poignancy of regrets and reconciliations - featuring some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs including "Not a Day Goes By" and "Our Time."

This was my first time seeing this production, surprisingly as it was written by the titan of musical theatre - Stephen Sondheim. I was familiar with the few songs and the story line but I had never seen a production of this musical. Theater Latte Da of course did not dissapoint with this production.

The set was a stage with minimal prop pieces but what was neat, was the costumes were hung around the edge of the stage along with side seating. So when the actors were changing certain costumes they would just grab their costume off the side of the stage. Also at times when they weren't on stage, they were sitting on the side. The set and costumes were really fitting for the era of the production.

The talent of course was exceptional as I had seen some of these actors in previous productions and their chemistry, comedic time, and talent were great! It was fascinating to see how the story moved backwards in time and to hear more of the songs in this show. It showed how much Sondheim was just a master at his craft and one of a kind.

I would highly recommend seeing Theater Latte Da's production of Merrily We Roll Along, the talent, the music, the whole production overall is worth it!

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below

Photos by Dan Norman