Review: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS? at Varsity Theater
This production was on December 10th
"Live on stage, Matt will perform every original song from this very real new seasonal classic, which is definitely for sure coming out. Accompanied by the talented musical director Henry Koperski on the keys, Matt welcomes you to join him for a drink or three and confront yourself with the question...Have You Heard of Christmas?Enter Your Article Text Here!"
Matt Rogers is an actor, writer, and co-host the podcast Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang. Matt did his show Have You Heard of Christmas at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis. He recently just released this show on Showtime. Matt performed every original song from this very real new seasonal classic, as seen on Showtime. He was accompanied by the talented musical director and co-composer Henry Koperski on the piano to a sold out crowd.
Matt had many fans there who knew his podcast, comedy, had seen him in Fire Island, etc. I think many came to his show expecting a comedy show but he sang and has a really good singing voice. I had no idea! I heard him sing in Fire Island but it was with a trio, so to hear him sing solo was a treat!
He told many funny stories and still used his comedic elements throughout his show. He wore a snazzy holiday suit and then used a wig for a couple numbers, one of which was a nod to Christine Baranski as Martha May in the Grinch. All of the songs were catchy. I really enjoyed Have You Heard of Christmas. He then closed out with the cult Christmas classic Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You.
We need an album of every song in this show!
Thanks Matt for a fabulous holiday show! It was joy to have you in Minneapolis and we hope you come back soon!
Photos by Jared Fessler
December 11, 2022
