Review: JOSHUA BELL PLAYS BRUCH'S FIRST VIOLIN CONCERTO at Ordway Concert Hall

After their thrilling collaboration at the 2021 Bravo! Vail Music Festival, violinist Joshua Bell and the SPCO team up again for a program of Romantic favorites and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "little" G minor symphony. Bell, a former SPCO Artistic Partner, brings all of his lyrical abilities and virtuosic prowess to Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 and directs the SPCO from the concertmaster chair for two contrasting symphonies that highlight the exciting chemistry between Bell and the SPCO players.

What a treat it was to see Joshua Bell live for the first time along with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra in the beautiful Ordway Concert Hall. Joshua is here in Saint Paul giving four concerts and it was great to see that all four concerts were practically sold out.

Another fact that was mentioned during the concert by one of the SPCO members is that they have the lowest ticket prices in the country and students and children get in for free to make music accessible for everyone.

Joshua Bell played alongside the SPCO but also conducted a few peices and the small but mighty orchestra blew everyone away with their gorgeous pieces by Mozart, Bruch, Bizet. The audience enjoyed every moment of being in the same room as these talented musicians.

Thank you Joshua and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra for a wonderful evening of music!

Photo Credit: SPCO and Joshua Bell