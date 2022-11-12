Review: JOSHUA BELL PLAYS BRUCH'S FIRST VIOLIN CONCERTO at Ordway Concert Hall
This concert runs now through the 13th.
After their thrilling collaboration at the 2021 Bravo! Vail Music Festival, violinist Joshua Bell and the SPCO team up again for a program of Romantic favorites and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "little" G minor symphony. Bell, a former SPCO Artistic Partner, brings all of his lyrical abilities and virtuosic prowess to Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 and directs the SPCO from the concertmaster chair for two contrasting symphonies that highlight the exciting chemistry between Bell and the SPCO players.
What a treat it was to see Joshua Bell live for the first time along with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra in the beautiful Ordway Concert Hall. Joshua is here in Saint Paul giving four concerts and it was great to see that all four concerts were practically sold out.
Another fact that was mentioned during the concert by one of the SPCO members is that they have the lowest ticket prices in the country and students and children get in for free to make music accessible for everyone.
Joshua Bell played alongside the SPCO but also conducted a few peices and the small but mighty orchestra blew everyone away with their gorgeous pieces by Mozart, Bruch, Bizet. The audience enjoyed every moment of being in the same room as these talented musicians.
Thank you Joshua and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra for a wonderful evening of music!
For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link below.
Photo Credit: SPCO and Joshua Bell
From This Author - Jared Fessler
Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.
F... (read more about this author)
November 12, 2022
What did our critic think of JOSHUA BELL PLAYS BRUCH’S FIRST VIOLIN CONCERTO at Ordway Concert Hall?
Review: THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis
November 10, 2022
What did our critic think of THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis? As guests at this delightful soirée, you will be transported to 1813 London to take part in the most coveted ball of the season. Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you immerse yourself in an evening unlike any you have ever experienced before.
Interview: SPAM™bassador Hannah of SPAM MUSEUM MINNESOTA at Spam Museum
November 8, 2022
The Spam Museum is a museum of hte infamous canned precooked meat products made by Hormel Food Corporation. The museum features the origin of Spam and the history of the Hormel company. It is located in Austin, Minnesota and the admission for guest is free. They are also doing live virtual tours.
Interview: Mia Nelson of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Ashland Productions
November 8, 2022
Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold.
Interview: Jim Brickman of CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY: JIM BRICKMAN AND JOHN TRONES at Pantages Theater
November 6, 2022
Read our interview here!