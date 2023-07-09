Review: GLENSHEEN at History Theatre

It has been many years but the History Theater has finally revived one of it’s most beloved shows for a limited time this summer and it is one that shouldn’t be missed. Glensheen has returned in all of it’s deliciously devious glory.

Set in Duluth, Minnesota in the late 1970’s, Glensheen takes the audience to the fabled mansion on the shores of Lake Superior where a ghastly murder is set to take place. Whether it was planned, a robbery gone wrong, or just a drifter in the night, no one seems to know. Until the layers of the proverbial onion begin to be pulled back.

Written by Jeffrey Hatcher with music and lyrics by Chan Poling, this original musical has something for everyone: greed, murder, messy family dynamics, and a bumbling lawyer who may or may not bear a striking resemblance to a famous local.

Hatcher and Poling have done a wonderful job telling the story, that spans many years, in a tight two hour show that moves briskly and leaves the fluff on the cutting room floor. Although it is based on a true crime, the creators have taken several liberties, which were certainly needed to “jazz” up the story a tad.

Seeming to take some inspiration from other murder mystery/true crime shows, the creators have painted our villains in a more positive light, perhaps to give us a perspective that the culprits of the crime were merely doing what they thought was right (ala Bonnie and Clyde).

The audience is provided with a beautiful set to view throughout the show but it sometimes felt severely under utilized. The main set never goes through any significant changes as we are guided through a series of locations and it comes at a cost to the audience at times.

Throughout the production, the audience is treated to incredible music but unfortunately, there are moments where it feels muted due to the actors being staged in a way that almost hinders the songs: such as sitting in a chair or simply standing still for the entirety or the piece. The audience isn’t allowed to feel the full emotion because they actor is completely stationary.

Adding movement and utilizing the staircase and balcony more, seemed like a needed addition, if only to show the want/hurt/anger that the characters feel. After all, this is a story about murder, emotion is a large part of the story.

Taking the stage as the colorful cast of characters are a plethora of History Theater alumni, some who even were part of the original production. Jen Maren leads the charge as, the glamorous “femme fatale”, Marjorie who is played with such ferocity that it is impossible to take your eyes off of her whenever she appears on stage. Seeming to channel a “gives no s***s attitude” that is reminiscent of Rizzo in Grease. Maren keeps the audience in the palm of her hand and by the time she brings the house down in act 2, it is clear that this is her show to steal.

Wendy Lehr brings a multitude of characters to life in vibrant fashion, her comedic timing is second to none but when she delivers her late act 2 number as Velma the “night nurse”, she breaks our hearts into a million pieces. There truly is not a weak link in any of her portrayals throughout the production.

Glensheen is exactly what is needed right now, downtown St. Paul. A fun original musical that tackles a sensational crime right in our own backyard. It may even inspire you to visit the real mansion in all of it’s opulent glory.