Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Theater Latté Da

Theater Latté Da’s newest production, in co-production with Geva Theatre Center, of The Color Purple, can easily be called one of the most transcendent experiences that has been mounted on a Twin Cities stage, in ages.

Based on the 1982 novel by Alice Walker and later given the film treatment before being adapted for the stage, The Color Purple tells the story of Celie. A woman, who from a young age experiences heartbreaking traumas but through perseverance and the support of those around her, begins to realize that she may not have to settle for what cards life has dealt her.

Sometimes, musical adaptations can leave a story feeling hollow and gimmicky but that is not what the audience will feel when leaving the theater after, The Color Purple. With soaring ballads and energetically joyful dance numbers, the music of this production truly enhances Celie’s story. From the heartbreak of having her child ripped from her arms, to the elation of finding love in the most unlikely of friends, the music of Brenda Russel, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray is an experience all in it’s own.

Director Daniel J. Bryant directs the production with such precision and focus, that the audience is never lost in what his vision is. Especially when utilizing every inch of Eli Sherlock’s beautifully designed set to ensure that we never forget that it is Celie’s journey that matters most throughout the production. As the audience is shown interactions between other characters, Celie is never far away from the action. It is almost as if we are her shadow and therefore, we are seeing life through her eyes at all times.

Working in tandem with Mr. Bryant, to elevate the source material, is the lighting design team comprised of Jason Lynch and Bentley Heydt. Their work is truly breathtaking. Whether they are giving the illusion of a moonlight night or a dusty barn at dawn, they take the audience on a true emotional journey simply by using light.

Then there is the cast and what a cast it is. Lead by the profoundly talented, Nubia Monks who embodies Celie’s entire being with such grace and ferocity that it is impossible to look away from her. Ms. Monks doesn’t just perform the role but she live in it, making it even more heartbreaking when the audience is forced to watch the abuse that Celie is forced to endure at the hands of people that should be her protectors. Although, not everything Ms. Monks does is heartbreaking, as is proven by the standing ovation that she receives each night when she triumphantly declares, “I am Here” with her entire being.

Standing side by side with Ms. Monks is David L. Murray Jr. who takes on the steely role of Mister, Celie’s gruff and abusive husband. His hardened persona is the perfect juxtaposition to Mr. Monk’s reserve and Mr. Murray delivers on all fronts, especially when Mister is forced to come to terms with the realities of the life he has given, or perhaps taken away from, Celie.

Challenging both Celie and Mister, in different ways is the sultry but emotionally flawed, Shug Avery, brought to vibrant life by the glorious Angela Wildflower. Breathing life into a sexy showgirl may seem like an easy task but Ms. Wildflower brings a vulnerability to Shug Avery that brings her down from the pedestal that those in the town have put her on, and demonstrates that deep down, even famous people still have struggles.

The emotional roller coaster that the audience feels throughout The Color Purple gives reassurance that even if we may feel like we are at rock bottom, there is a glimmer of hope that we can rise above and reclaim our time in the sun. Although it is unlikely that most will experience the horrible events within the show, it brings to light that sometimes we may be the life raft that someone else needs. Just as Shug Avery, or Celie’s friend Sophia seems to provide that for her even in the darkest hours, we may be able to inspire others to reclaim control of their destinies.

The Color Purple is the show of the season, there is no doubt that it will sell out it’s run after the word of mouth begins to spread because it isn’t just a show, it is an experience. From the first note to the final dim of the stage lights, the audience is brought to their feet with rapturous applause for the remarkable spectacle on display. It is not to be missed by anyone, even those who may not find enjoyment in most musicals, it is that transformative.