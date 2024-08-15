Review: EMILY KRISTEN MORRIS CONCERT AND MUSICAL THEATRE MASTERCLASS at The Journey On Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 14, 2024, Emily Kristen Morris, renowned for her roles in the national tours of Something Rotten! and Wicked, gave an exceptional concert and masterclass in Maplewood, Minnesota. The event, hosted by The Journey on Stage and sponsored by Ashland Productions, showcased Emily’s remarkable talent.

Emily opened her concert with "Beautiful" from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and delivered a diverse selection of songs from She Loves Me, South Pacific, Waitress, and more. A highlight was her performance of a song from her husband Karl's upcoming musical—Karl is a Minnesota native. Emily also performed pieces from Something Rotten! and Wicked. Her vocals and stage presence were outstanding, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience. She was accompanied by a five-piece band, which complemented her performance perfectly.

Following the concert, Emily led a masterclass that began with a group warm-up. She presented an informative session with slides about voice and singing techniques, then worked with several singers individually. It was impressive to witness the noticeable improvements in the students' performances under her guidance. Emily’s supportive and constructive feedback, along with her focus on both acting and vocal technique, made her an exceptional teacher. The masterclass concluded with a Q&A session, where Emily addressed various questions from the participants.

Thank you, Emily, for sharing your time, talent, and expertise with us. We look forward to welcoming you back to Minnesota in the future!

For more information, please visit Emily's website here.

