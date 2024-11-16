Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It is that time of year again. The Christmas trees are going up, the lights are being hung, the presents are being wrapped, and everyone’s favorite “mean and green” friend is back on the Children’s Theatre Stage. That's right, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, is back for another year of charm and delight.

The stage has once again been transformed into the magical world of Who-ville, full of enchanting characters, zany sets, and joyful musical numbers built to entertain and delight theatergoers of all ages. Although the story has become a classic tale, that is where the show thrives, giving the audience feelings of nostalgia, providing warmth, as if they are receiving a loving hug by the fire on Christmas Day.

Slinking and slanking back into the title role of The Grinch himself, is the always hilarious Reed Sigmund, who is no stranger to the role, as this marks his seventh outing at “The Mean Green One”. Showing no signs of losing his touch, Sigmund utilizes his top notch comedic timing and slew of vocal inflections, to bring the laughs a mile-a-minute. Although, Sigmund thrives when he is leaning into the comedy, he never allows it to overtake the character. He blends his comedic moments with his devious ones perfectly, giving the audience a fully realized character and not just a caricature of the beloved Grinch.

Sigmund isn’t the only cast member to be embodying a character once again, enter Dean Holt. Not only has Holt become a staple of the show playing Old Max over the years, he has also taken on the arduous task of directing this year’s production. While a lot of the direction will feel familiar, Holt has injected some very fun surprises for the audience this year (no spoilers). It is not hard to tell by watching the production that Holt truly loves this show and he has paid extreme homage to those who have directed it in the past. It is no small feat to direct and act within a piece of theater but Holt does so effortlessly, giving us a wonderful production and performance.

While Holt and Sigmund truly are stand outs within the company, the entire cast gives it their all to bring countless smiles to the audience’s faces. It is a magical night out at the theater, one that has become a staple in the Twin Cities and for good reason. It is heartfelt, funny, and teaches a series of wonderful lessons that all ages can appreciate and learn from.

Grab your loved ones, the young & the old, the tall & the small, and get thee to Children’s Theatre Company for a holiday classic that will certainly get you in the holiday spirit, one falling snowflake at a time.

