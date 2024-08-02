Review: DIVINE/GYPSY at Barbara Barker Center For Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DIVINE/GYPSY by The Blair Kitsch Project. This production was created by: Hailey Woolverton and presented by: The Blair Kitsch Project and is currently playing at: Minnesota Fringe Festival 2024, Barbara Barker Center for Dance

on select dates through August 11, 2024

DIVINE/GYPSY is a bold and outrageous reimagining of the classic musical Gypsy, directed by John Waters, with the iconic Divine stepping into the role of Mama Rose. This production is a whirlwind of camp, filthy antics, and the intense bounds of a mother's love.

Upon entering the space, audiences are greeted with the sight of Blair Kitsch (Mama Rose) sitting at a vanity, preparing for the show. Samuel Karie, aka Pistachio Creampie, provides backstory and skillfully plays multiple characters, including Uncle Jocko, Papa, and Herbie. Cam Crawford, aka Mink Hole, shines as Louise/Gypsy, delivering a performance filled with humor and wit.

This adaptation of Gypsy condenses the story into a 50-minute performance, ramping up the raunchiness, camp, and comedy. While it follows a similar storyline to the original, it incorporates elements of burlesque, drugs, and other risqué nuances. The result is an entertaining and engaging spectacle, with standout sets, costumes, and props. The local drag artists bring their characters to life with flair, eliciting constant laughter from the audience.

Even if you're not familiar with the original Gypsy, I highly recommend seeing this show. Its humor and entertainment value make it a must-see production at the Minnesota Fringe Festival.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

Comments