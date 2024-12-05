Review: CYNDI LAUPER: GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN TOUR at Target Center Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cyndi Lauper brought her signature energy and vibrant personality to Minneapolis' Target Center on December 4, 2024, in an unforgettable concert that had fans dancing, singing, and savoring every note of her incredible career. The evening was filled with her iconic hits, heartfelt storytelling, and a special announcement that left fans buzzing with excitement.

Kicking off the night with "Money Changes Everything," Lauper immediately set the tone for an electrifying performance. From the lively "She Bop" to the heartfelt ballad "True Colors," she reminded the crowd why her music has remained timeless. Fans reveled in the nostalgia of "Time After Time" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," two of her biggest anthems that turned the Target Center into a joyous singalong.

Cyndi Lauper at Target Center Minneapolis

Photo By Jared Fessler

Her rendition of "All Through the Night" created an intimate and reflective moment, showcasing her vocal prowess. Lauper also gave fans a taste of her punk roots with "Iko Iko" and the poignant "Hat Full of Stars," further emphasizing her artistic versatility.

Lauper’s warm and quirky demeanor made the large venue feel like a personal gathering. Between songs, she shared heartfelt and often humorous anecdotes, connecting deeply with her audience. One of the most exciting moments came when she spoke about her latest creative venture: a new musical titled "Working Girl," set to debut on Broadway in 2026. Lauper’s passion for storytelling and theater shone as she teased details of the production, sparking eager anticipation among fans.

The stage production was as colorful as Lauper herself, featuring dynamic lighting and visuals that complemented her larger-than-life personality. The Target Center provided an excellent venue for the performance, with fans enjoying clear acoustics and a festive atmosphere.

Cyndi Lauper proved once again why she’s a musical icon, delivering a performance that celebrated her past while giving a glimpse of her exciting future. The combination of her timeless hits, heartfelt engagement, and her Broadway announcement made the evening a highlight for her Minneapolis fans.

I would highly recommend checking out Cyndi Lauper's tour. For more ticket and information, please click the ticket link button below.

