Review: COLD BEER & COUNTRY MUSIC TOUR at Grand Casino Arena
This concert was on October 10, 2026
Zach Top brought his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour to Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul on October 10, with a setlist that showed why he's connecting with fans who miss the sound of traditional country.
Songs like “Sounds Like the Radio,” “The Kinda Woman I Like” and “Lonely for Long” were among the tracks listed from the show. Top's music has a strong ’90s country influence, bringing to mind artists like George Strait and Alan Jackson. It's a sound that feels different from much of what's on country radio today.
The setlist also featured “South of Sanity,” “Guitar,” “Beer for Breakfast” and “Good Times & Tan Lines.” Top has found an audience by sticking with steel guitar, honky-tonk influences and straightforward country songwriting rather than chasing pop trends.
He also performed “Two Dozen Roses,” a song originally recorded by Shenandoah, fitting in with his appreciation for the artists who came before him. Other songs listed from the concert included “Other Side of Hurtin’,” “Bad Luck,” “When She Sees Me” and “In a World Gone Wrong.”
Top has had a big year, including a Grammy win for Best Traditional Country Album. His success is a reminder that there's still an audience for country music that sounds like country music did decades ago.
For fans who grew up listening to ’90s country, Top's music offers a familiar sound without relying entirely on nostalgia. He's building a following on his own terms, and his stop in St. Paul was another opportunity to bring that style to a larger audience.
All photos are credit to Joe Lemke Photography
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