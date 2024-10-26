Review: BROOMSTICK at Open Eye Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Eye Theatre presents "Broomstick," from October 10 to 31, 2024. Written by John Biguenet, this captivating production features Cheryl Willis and is directed by Joel Sass.

"Broomstick" is a one-woman play by John Biguenet that dives into themes of magic, witchcraft, and the intricacies of human relationships. It follows a witch as she shares her life stories, revealing her experiences with love, loss, and the supernatural. Through her narrative, she reflects on her powers, how society views witches, and the challenges of feeling like an outsider. The play mixes humor with darker elements, offering a rich exploration of identity and the complexities of the human experience.

Cheryl Willis as the witch

Photo by Bruce Silcox

The set was incredibly detailed, resembling a cozy witch's cottage, complete with a moonlit backdrop. It featured a stove, rocking chair, and other thoughtful props. Cheryl made excellent use of the stage, interacting with the audience and weaving her story seamlessly throughout the 90-minute performance. Dressed in classic witch attire, she brought the character to life, enhanced by music and sound effects that added depth to the experience.

Overall, it was a fantastic production—perfect for the spooky season! I highly recommend catching "Broomstick." Its themes are relatable, and there's something in it for everyone to connect with. Don't miss this enchanting experience!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

