Review: BOOK OF MORMON at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Book of Mormon tour makes its highly anticipated stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from December 10 to December 15, 2024, offering audiences a week of uproarious laughter, toe-tapping music, and unforgettable performances. This award-winning musical, created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone (South Park), and Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, Frozen), continues to deliver its signature blend of biting satire and genuine heart.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes

The tour features a stellar cast, including Sam McLellan as the ambitious and idealistic Elder Price. McLellan's performance shines with a charismatic blend of Broadway polish and comedic timing. Diego Enrico takes on the role of the endearingly awkward Elder Cunningham, stealing scenes with his unorthodox charm and infectious energy. Keke Nesbitt brings grace and vocal prowess to the role of Nabulungi, delivering some of the production's most touching moments.

Under the direction of Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, the show maintains its sharp pacing, heightened by Nicholaw's vibrant choreography and the dynamic orchestrations of Stephen Oremus. With laugh-out-loud numbers like "Hello!" and "Hasa Diga Eebowai," the production deftly balances irreverence with a surprisingly poignant exploration of faith and friendship.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes

The Orpheum Theatre, a historic Minneapolis gem, provides the perfect backdrop for the spectacle. Its grandeur and impeccable acoustics ensure an immersive experience, drawing audiences into the world of this wildly entertaining musical.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes

For fans of musical theater or those simply in need of a good laugh, The Book of Mormon is an unmissable event. Tickets are available through the Hennepin Theatre Trust website. Be prepared for an unforgettable night filled with humor, heart, and just a touch of irreverence.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Reader Reviews