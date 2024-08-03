Review: BARRY MANILOW THE LAST SAINT PAUL CONCERT at Xcel Energy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barry Manilow, the most successful adult contemporary artist of all time, returned to Saint Paul for his final concert at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, August 2, 2024. With a career spanning multiple genres and producing numerous chart-topping hits, Manilow has been a prominent figure in the music industry. His most recent theatrical work includes writing the music for the Broadway musical Harmony.

Barry Manilow at Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

The concert began with the curtain rising to reveal Barry Manilow standing strong, opening with "It's A Miracle," followed by "I'm Your Man." The crowd cheered and applauded enthusiastically. Barry was accompanied by a talented band of musicians and three backup singers. His performance included outfit changes and snazzy jackets, adding to the spectacle. He performed "American Bandstand" and took a moment to recognize a music teacher in Saint Paul, encouraging the audience to vote in the upcoming election as he sang some American tunes.

Barry Manilow at Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

Barry's extensive catalog of music was on full display, featuring well-known covers like "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" (Frankie Valli) and "Weekend in New England" (Randy Edelman). Manilow was not just a static performer; he moved energetically on stage, showcasing his charisma and engaging with the audience. He also played the piano and keyboard for some of his songs, inviting the audience to sing along.

The concert concluded with encores of "Copacabana" and a reprise of "It's A Miracle," with Barry and his backup singers donning fun, fitting outfits for the finale. It was an incredible night of music, and seeing Barry Manilow live was truly something special. As a living legend, his farewell tour is highly recommended.

For more ticket and tour information, please click the link below.

