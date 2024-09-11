Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - 1ST NATIONAL TOUR at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back to the Future: The Musical first national tour made a stop in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre, running until September 22, 2024. This musical is based on the classic 80s film where Marty McFly is transported back to the 1950s by the eccentric scientist, Doc Brown.

Watching this production was a wonderfully nostalgic experience. Everything from the costumes to the sets and hairstyles screamed 80s. Caden Brauch (Marty McFly) and Don Stephenson (Doc Brown) delivered excellent performances. Their roles are incredibly demanding, but they portrayed their characters with both care and precision. While honoring the original film, they successfully made the characters their own.

Burke Swanson (George McFly), Zan Berube (Loraine Baines), Ethan Rogers (Biff Tannen), and Cartreze Tucker (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry) were all hilarious in their roles. Each actor fit their character perfectly, and their musical numbers were a highlight. Their comedic timing, paired with fantastic vocals, made for an enjoyable experience.

The musical stays true to the movie, with some impressive lighting effects and set designs that really brought the story to life. As for the ending—wow! I won’t spoil anything, but it’s truly spectacular.

I highly recommend Back to the Future: The Musical—it’s a fun, nostalgic show with a great script and music that everyone can enjoy!

For ticket information, please click the link below.

Comments