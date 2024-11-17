Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The ground may still be covered in leaves and the temperatures may still be floating above freezing but that doesn’t mean that the Christmas season isn’t upon us. Helping to usher in that most joyous time of the year is the Guthrie Theater’s A Christmas Carol, which is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary on the Twin Cities stage.

While there may be pressure to make a drastic change to the production due to the large milestone that they are celebrating, the Guthrie has stayed firm in presenting their familiar production. This may seem a disappointment to some but to most, this will seem like a wise choice because after all, it is familiarity that tends to draw audiences back, year after year.

Once again utilizing Lavina Jadhwani’s script, the Guthrie knows what audiences want and deserve. Her well crafted adaptation combines the famous dialogue that audiences have become accustomed to and has weaved more intricate and lyrical phrases from the novel into the piece. Thus elevating the experience that the audience is given.

Keeping almost all of the technical aspects (set, lights, and costuming primarily) in tact and familiar, the Guthrie has spiced up this production by filling the roles with new and familiar faces alike, thus allowing the audience to see new perspectives of the dialogue and characters within the piece.

In recent years, Ebenezer Scrooge had been portrayed as a younger greedy businessman as opposed to the white haired miser that some audiences were accustomed to, based on their previous experiences with the material. It was a fascinating change, that provided a new depth to the character but this year, the Guthrie has returned the mantle to an older esteemed gentleman, David Beach.

From the moment Beach steps onto the stage, the audience is completely in his grasp. He provides the harsh attitude that we have come to expect from Mr. Scrooge but completely disarms the audience with his comedic mocking of the individuals he encounters throughout the performance. Beach has encompassed the miserly attitude to a T. While he begins the production in a solitary place, refusing to engage with anyone he deems unworthy (aka everyone), he effortlessly shifts into the playful and loving Scrooge of the future.

While David Beach plays the central character (and is very commanding in his performance), he never detracts from the talent that surrounds him on stage. Namely Tyler Michaels King (Bob Cratchit) and Regina Marie Williams (Ghost of Christmas Present).

Michaels King gives a new found humanity to Bob Cratchit. Especially in his portrayal of meekness when confronted with Scrooge’s wrath and his ability to push aside the negative interaction to return home to his family. It is through his humble performance that the audience is presented with a more realistic viewpoint of the working man’s plight in a time that seems to parallel our own.

Regina Marie Williams provides another glorious performance in her turn as the Ghost of Christmas Present. While she gracefully glides across the stage and shows Scrooge what may transpire if certain events are not altered. Williams’ charm is on full display throughout her performance but she does not shy away from playing to the more aggressive side of the spirit’s personality. Gifting the audience with a fully conceptualized version of a more-often-than-not joyous Ghost of Christmas Present.

Surrounding these three are a cast of brilliant ensemble members who help to bring this magnificent production to life. From the ominous monologues spoken from the shadows to the bright and fantastical party scenes, there is no shortage of emotion exuded from this very talented and seasoned cast.

A Christmas Carol is the perfect avenue to get you and yours into the holiday spirt, this year, and there is no doubt that it will bring joy, merriment, and entertainment to all who experience it.

