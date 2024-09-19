News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: 1992: MISTAKES WERE MADE! at The Parkway Theater

This production was on September 19, 2024

By: Sep. 19, 2024
Review: 1992: MISTAKES WERE MADE! at The Parkway Theater Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

After its successful run at the Minnesota Fringe Festival, 1992: Mistakes Were Made! returned for an encore performance at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis on September 19, 2024. The one-man show, starring comedian and storyteller Jason Schommer, brought laughter, nostalgia, and heartfelt moments to the stage. A Twin Cities-based performer who has opened for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas, Schommer was joined by guitarist and vocalist Michael Shynes, with Jodie Maruksa also opening the production.

LATEST NEWS

THE THIN PLACE Comes to Duluth Playhouse
Interview: Michi Barall of DRAWING LESSON at Children's Theater Company
Hennepin Arts and Broadway Across America Invites Aspiring Theatre Professionals to Apply for BTC Regional Apprenticeship
Take Our Fall 2024 Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

Based on true events, this performance chronicles Schommer’s high school experiences as an outsider, culminating in his bold return to perform stand-up at his 20th class reunion. With humor and sincerity, he delved into themes like bullying, friendships, Madonna, Days of Our Lives, getting a perm, and senior photos. Anyone who grew up in the '80s or '90s could easily find themselves relating to Schommer’s anecdotes.

The audience was fully engaged throughout the performance, laughing at the comedic moments while also appreciating the more poignant ones. Schommer’s storytelling was vivid and interactive, painting mental images of his past while Shynes’ live guitar and vocals seamlessly enhanced the narrative. The songs interspersed between the stories not only added depth but also tied into the script’s themes, creating a perfect synergy between music and story.

Schommer concluded the evening on an uplifting note, leaving the audience with a meaningful message wrapped in humor and warmth.

Thank you, Jason, for a delightful night of storytelling and laughter.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos