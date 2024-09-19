Review: 1992: MISTAKES WERE MADE! at The Parkway Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After its successful run at the Minnesota Fringe Festival, 1992: Mistakes Were Made! returned for an encore performance at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis on September 19, 2024. The one-man show, starring comedian and storyteller Jason Schommer, brought laughter, nostalgia, and heartfelt moments to the stage. A Twin Cities-based performer who has opened for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas, Schommer was joined by guitarist and vocalist Michael Shynes, with Jodie Maruksa also opening the production.

Based on true events, this performance chronicles Schommer’s high school experiences as an outsider, culminating in his bold return to perform stand-up at his 20th class reunion. With humor and sincerity, he delved into themes like bullying, friendships, Madonna, Days of Our Lives, getting a perm, and senior photos. Anyone who grew up in the '80s or '90s could easily find themselves relating to Schommer’s anecdotes.

The audience was fully engaged throughout the performance, laughing at the comedic moments while also appreciating the more poignant ones. Schommer’s storytelling was vivid and interactive, painting mental images of his past while Shynes’ live guitar and vocals seamlessly enhanced the narrative. The songs interspersed between the stories not only added depth but also tied into the script’s themes, creating a perfect synergy between music and story.

Schommer concluded the evening on an uplifting note, leaving the audience with a meaningful message wrapped in humor and warmth.

Thank you, Jason, for a delightful night of storytelling and laughter.

