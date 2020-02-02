ROMEO & JULIET Opens Valentine's Day At The Cowles Center

COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company presents a dance musical rendition of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet at the Cowles Center, Opening on Valentine's Day February 14 and running until February 23, 2020.

COLLIDE'S reimagined version of the classic play is portrayed by 14 professional dancers, 5 live musicians and 2 vocalists. The full-length narrative dance production is told without dialogue and set to a lively contemporary score of popular music hits from artists such as Nirvana, The White Stripes, U2 and more. The COLLIDE dancers are highly trained professionals utilizing styles of classical theatrical jazz dance, ballet, and tap in the creation of the production.

Romeo and Julietfeatures real life engaged couple Renee Guittar (Guthrie Theater, Ordway Music Theater, Chanhassen Dinner Theater) as Juliet and Rush Benson (Chanhassen, Ordway, Park Square) as Romeo. Vocalist Katie Gearty (The Dakota Jazz Club) headlines the live musicians featuring a string quartet, drums and bass.

The production choreographed/created by Regina Peluso (Guthrie's A Christmas Carol 2018 & 2019), with assistant choreographer Heather Brockman (Ballet of the Dolls),tap choreography by Kaleena Miller (Rhythmic Circus, Twin Cities Tap Festival), with music arrangements by Chuck Krenner (MN Opera) and Music direction by Shannon Van Der Reck (The History Theatre)

Show Dates/Times: Friday, February 14- 7:30pm. Saturday, February 15 7:30pm, Sunday February 16-2:00pm. Friday February 21- 7:30pm, Saturday February 22 7:30pm, Sunday February 23 2:00pm.

Tickets: Thecowlescenter.org or Call 612-206-3600





