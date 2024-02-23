Pushcart Brings LIFT EVERY VOICE to Minneapolis Next Week

Pushcart Players will present Lift Every Voice: A Letter to the Editoron February 28 and 29 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was in Minneapolis where the New Jersey playwright, Tylie Shider, found the inspiration to write this piece.

Lift Every Voice centers on Junebug, a 12-year-old boy in the 1960’s South, who learns of James Meredith’s attempt to enroll as the first African American at the University of Mississippi. When the editor of “The Oxford Eagle,” a local newspaper, expresses her negative opinions on integration, Junebug takes matters into his own hands and confronts these views, speaking out for equality and inclusion. He does so by writing a letter to the editor.

Founded in 1974, Pushcart is celebrating 50 years as the award-winning professional touring theater company specializing in arts education for children. Twice nominated for an Emmy©, Pushcart is the recipient of numerous state and private awards for excellence and innovation. Pushcart brings substantive musical theater, workshops, and residencies to young people and their families in schools and theaters nationwide. The company has traveled more than 6.6 million miles nationally and abroad, from the rural red schoolhouse to the White House.

Pushcart Players addresses social studies, literature, history, special educational needs, social-emotional learning, equity, diversity, accessibility, inclusion, values clarification, and character education for young people, their families, and their educators. All performances by professional artists (Actors’ Equity Association) are supported by study guides, post-performance assessments, and other supplemental materials. Pushcart adapts to any location with innovative scenery, lighting, and sound systems.

Lift Every Voice: A Letter to the Editor will be at the Calvary Church on February 28 at 6:30PM, as well as two performances on February 29 at South High School where ST Jamison, Jr currently teaches special education and English.

For information on this or any of Pushcart Players’ programs and services, call 973.857.1115, visit the website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293898®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpushcartplayers.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or email information@pushcartplayers.org.