Previews: JOURNEY - FINAL FRONTIER TOUR 2026 at Grand Casino Arena
This concert will be on October 4,2026
Journey is coming back to St. Paul this weekend, giving fans a chance to hear some of the band’s biggest songs live at Grand Casino Arena.
The band performs Sunday, October 4, as part of its Final Frontier Tour. With a catalog that includes “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully” and “Lights,” there should be plenty of familiar songs for fans to sing along with throughout the night.
Journey has been performing for more than 50 years, and its music has remained a staple of classic rock. The current lineup includes founding guitarist Neal Schon, vocalist Arnel Pineda, Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Jason Derlatka and Todd Jensen.
The concert also marks Journey’s return to Grand Casino Arena after its 2022 appearance. For longtime fans, it’s a chance to hear songs that have been part of their lives for decades. For newer fans, it’s an opportunity to experience one of classic rock’s best-known catalogs in an arena setting.
If you’re looking for something to do Sunday night, Journey is an easy choice for an evening of familiar songs, live music and plenty of opportunities to sing along.
Journey performs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Click the ticket link for more information
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