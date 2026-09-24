Addie Gorlin-han Named Associate Artistic Director At Children’s Theatre Company
She begins her role at CTC on January 4, 2027.
Children's Theatre Company has announced that Addie Gorlin-Han will join the organization as Associate Artistic Director. She comes to CTC from the Guthrie Theater, where she has served as Associate Producer since 2021. She begins her role at CTC on January 4, 2027.
'There are few things more exciting in this work than finding an artistic partner whose values, ambition, and curiosity align so naturally with your own,' said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. 'I have admired Addie for years-as a director, producer, educator, and deeply thoughtful citizen of the American theatre-and I couldn't be happier to welcome her to CTC. She believes, as I do, that young people deserve extraordinary artistry and that theatre made for them should be among the most ambitious work in our field. Addie brings tremendous imagination, rigor, generosity, and a real appetite for what is possible. I'm thrilled to have her beside me as we imagine the next chapter of CTC.'
Gorlin-Han is the co-developer and director of the new musical Princess Kay of the Milky Way, which will premiere at CTC in February 2027.
'I am thrilled to join the staff and leadership team of the nation's greatest multigenerational theater-a place where magic abounds, imagination and creativity are fostered, and kindness is central to every practice,' said Gorlin-Han. 'As a theater kid growing up and performing around the Twin Cities, Children's Theatre helped shape who I am today. I'll never forget sitting next to a skeptical father leaping to his feet to keep Tinker Bell alive, nor the pride that rippled through Minneapolis when CTC received the regional Tony Award.
CTC has continued to be an important part of my life ever since. As a drama teacher, I leaned on its remarkable education staff. In my early directing career, it was the first place I ever assisted and the first theater to offer me a professional directing opportunity. Later, it became a place of family memories: where both of my sons saw their first plays, where I spent Saturday mornings attending parent-kid classes, and where my folks take our family each holiday season. To have the opportunity to serve this institution now feels deeply meaningful and wonderfully full circle. I simply couldn't be happier.'
About Addie Gorlin-Han
Addie Gorlin-Han* is a director, producer and educator invested in the regional theater movement, new musical development, and theater for all ages. Recent directing includes Fun Home (Theater Latté Da); A Christmas Carol (2023-2026, Guthrie); The Root Beer Lady (2023-2026, History Theatre + midwest tour); Into the Woods (featuring Hillary Clinton, Arkansas Rep); And Then They Came for Me... (Alabama Shakespeare Festival); The Song of Summer, Charm and According to Coyote (Mixed Blood Theatre); Strange Heart Beating (Cloudgate); The Laramie Project (Children's Theatre Company T.A.T.); I and You (Phoenix Theatre & Children's Hospital); and Five Tries (Cutting Ball Theater). Addie has developed work at History Theater, Children's Theatre, Goodspeed, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Magic Theatre, Actor's Express, The Playwrights Center, The Lark, Mixed Blood, Hudson Stage Company, Riverside Theater, Ivoryton Playhouse, and has served as associate director with Anne Bogart, at the Guthrie, The Public, Trinity Rep, and A.R.T., among others. Fellowships: O'Neill/ NNPN National Directors Fellowship, NNPN Producer-in-Residence, Artistic Management and Directing fellow at Cutting Ball Theater. Education: K-12 English and Drama teaching credential via Teach for America. B.A. Dartmouth College, National Theater Institute, M.F.A. Directing Brown University/ Trinity Rep. Addie was named in American Theatre's Role Call: People to Watch 2024 and was recently a finalist for the 2026 regional theater Zelda Fichandler Award. Learn more at addiegorlin.com.
*Member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.
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