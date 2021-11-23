Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Paramount Theatre

GREAT Theatre presents The Sound of Music, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, MN. Performance must end November 28. Live stream performances are available on November 28th only. Witness the heartwarming story of love, courage, and the power of music. GREAT Theatre presents The Sound of Music at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $36 for adults and $28 for children. Tickets on sale now! https://www.greattheatre.org/events/sound-of-music/

Check out photos below!

GREAT opened its strictly limited engagement of The Sound of Music on November 13th, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, MN. The cast features Megan Potter (Maria), Susan Schleper (Mother Abbess), Kate Ellis (Sister Berthe), Kayla Jennissen (Sister Margaretta), Kayla Boser (Sister Sophia), Stephen Cragle (Captain Von Trapp), Adam Pesch (Franz), Elizabeth Mackey (Frau Schmidt, Ursula), Grecia Lopez (Liesl), Isaac Miller (Freidrich), Sophie Lathe (Louisa), Finn Nelson (Kurt), Cecelia Weldon (Brigitta), Elise Niehaus (Marta), Marie MJ Macauley (Gretl), James Reichow (Rolf Gruber), Abigail Schnobrich (Elsa Schraeder), Cleb Schweim (Mak Detweiler), Max Finlayson (Herr Zeller, Lieutenant), Otto Klemp (Baron Elberfeld), Jason Schindler (Admiral von Schreiber), Kate Lathe (New Postulant), and Stephanie Otremba (Nun).

Creative team includes Aimee Miron (Director), Allyson Tolbert Richert (Choreographer), Hillary Vermillion (Music Director), (Scenic) Edith Moreno (Costumes), Aaron Porter (Lighting), Steve Sanders (Sound), and Nick Loweree (Stage Manager).

In January 2022 GREAT will produce Matilda, followed by Mamma Mia in April. This summer GREAT will produce Grease at the new The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN. This 3,600 seat state of the art outdoor theatre will give audiences all the thrills of Greased Lightning. To lean more about GREAT Theatre visit www.greattheatre.org