Photos: First Look at A DIFFERENT POND By Stages Theatre Company and Theatre Mu

A powerful story of a Vietnamese family carving out a new life in Minnesota.

Oct. 19, 2022  

See photos from A DIFFERENT POND by Stages Theatre Company in collaboration with Theater Mu, running through October 23, 2022. A powerful story of a Vietnamese family carving out a new life in Minnesota.

Based on the book by Bao Phi, play written by Jessica Luu Pelletier, and directed by Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan. Cultural Consultant: Anh Thư T. Phạm.

On the pre-dawn shores of a Minneapolis lake, a young boy and his dad fish for food, unfurling a tale about immigration, straddling cultures old and new, and a family facing daily struggles together. An unforgettable story based on the Caldecott Honor book memoir by celebrated, local poet, Bao Phi.

Photo Credit: Amy Rondeau Photography

ANGELINA HUYNH and BENJI STOEBNER

ANGELINA HUYNH and BENJI STOEBNER
ANGELINA HUYNH and BENJI STOEBNER

BENJI STOEBNER, HIEU BUI and XARIA VANG
BENJI STOEBNER, HIEU BUI and XARIA VANG

BENJI STOEBNER, HIEU BUI and XARIA VANG
BENJI STOEBNER, HIEU BUI and XARIA VANG

BENJI STOEBNER and HIEU BUI
BENJI STOEBNER and HIEU BUI

BENJI STOEBNER and HIEU BUI
BENJI STOEBNER and HIEU BUI

BENJI STOEBNER and HIEU BUI
BENJI STOEBNER and HIEU BUI

ANGELINA HUYNH and VINCENT VUONG IMPOLA
ANGELINA HUYNH and VINCENT VUONG IMPOLA

ANGELINA HUYNH and VINCENT VUONG IMPOLA
ANGELINA HUYNH and VINCENT VUONG IMPOLA

BENJI STOEBNER and HIEU BUI
BENJI STOEBNER and HIEU BUI

ANGELINA HUYNH
ANGELINA HUYNH

JOHN LUTTERMAN
JOHN LUTTERMAN

BENJI STOEBNER
BENJI STOEBNER

BENJI STOEBNER, HIEU BUI and XARIA VANG
BENJI STOEBNER, HIEU BUI and XARIA VANG

The cast of A Different Pond
The cast of A Different Pond

The cast of A Different Pond
The cast of A Different Pond





