Photos: First Look at A DIFFERENT POND By Stages Theatre Company and Theatre Mu

See photos from A DIFFERENT POND by Stages Theatre Company in collaboration with Theater Mu, running through October 23, 2022. A powerful story of a Vietnamese family carving out a new life in Minnesota.

Based on the book by Bao Phi, play written by Jessica Luu Pelletier, and directed by Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan. Cultural Consultant: Anh Thư T. Phạm.

On the pre-dawn shores of a Minneapolis lake, a young boy and his dad fish for food, unfurling a tale about immigration, straddling cultures old and new, and a family facing daily struggles together. An unforgettable story based on the Caldecott Honor book memoir by celebrated, local poet, Bao Phi.