Photos: C Lloyd Suh's BINA'S SIX APPLES Gets World Premiere at Children's Theatre Company

Children's Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Bina's Six Apples written by Lloyd Suh and directed by Eric Ting, running through February 13, 2022.

This is a co-production with the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta and will transfer to their mainstage March 11-27, 2022. The cast includes Olivia Lampert as Bina, Albert Park as Father, Sun Mee Chomet as Mother, Elizabeth Pan as Hamee, Joseph Pendergrast as Jinsoo, Shelli Delgado as Youngsoo, and Jayden Ham as Boy. The creative team includes Scenic and Lighting Designer Jiyoun Chang, Costume Designer Junghyun Georgia Lee, Composer and Sound Designer Fabian Obispo, and Movement Director Marcela Lorca. The full cast and creative list, along with their bios, is below.

"It's such a thrill to be returning to CTC, after premiering The Wong Kids there in 2013," reflects Playwright Lloyd Suh. "Bina's Six Apples is rooted in family lore. It is inspired by my parents, in what they experienced as children during the Korean War, but it is equally inspired by my kids - not just in the remarkable differences in how they're growing up, but in the similarities, too. My greatest ambition for the play is that it speaks to both generations: their emotions, their imaginations, their sense of discovery and journey towards empathy. The play was written for young audiences, of course - but also for their parents and grandparents."

Bina's family grows the finest apples in all of Korea. But when war forces her to flee her home, Bina is alone in the world with just six precious apples to her name. Can these meager possessions help her find her family? Join Bina on her adventure that ranges from the heartbreaking to the humorous. Encountering new challenges at every turn, Bina is forced to rely upon her apples and their meaningful legacy as she begins to discover the power of her own resilience. Often mesmerizing, always heartwarming, Bina realizes she's not the only one on a difficult quest for a place to call home.

Bina's Six Apples runs January 9 through February 13, 2022 on the Cargill Stage. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/binas or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices currently range from $15-$63.