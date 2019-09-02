PRAY THE GAY AWAY - Based On The Zakar Twins' Bestselling Memoir

Arab-American twins come out as gay to mom and turn

the hilarious and touching story into a raucous comedy

Pray The Gay Away, a true life story,

plays in Minneapolis September 12 - 22

Some moms cry. Some moms give hugs. When the Zakar Twins' uber-Christian mom learned that both her sons are gay, she threw holy water at them and began quoting Leviticus. The Instagram models turned their hilarious and unique story into a best-selling book and now a stage play, Pray The Gay Away, appearing at the Cowles Center in Minneapolis from September 12 - 22. Tickets are available at www.zakartwins.com.

The true-life coming out comedy chronicles 26-year old Michael and Zach as they face awkward sexual encounters, coming out to each other, and their biggest foe - Mom, a woman who not only gave birth to what she calls one regret - but two. The hilariously and poignant play shows what it's like growing up as gay, Iraqi-American twins in post 9/11 America. Pray the Gay Away was inspired the night Mom snuck into their bedroom and force fed them "holy grapes," determined to "de-gay" them.

The Zakar twins are leaders in the LGBT community where they blaze a path for queer people who come from Near and Middle Eastern cultures. Their high internet profile led to an appearance on the 2018 season premiere of Tosh.O and the publication of their memoir, an Amazon #1 bestseller.

"It was confusing for our Mom," Zach said, "in Iraq, being gay isn't something that you discuss openly. She was worried about how the community would talk about us in a negative light. It was difficult to see her take it so hard, she basically cried and prayed for 90 percent of our coming out process."

The show, directed by Eric Swanson and produced by Murray and Peter Present, is written by Bobby Brower and the Zakar twins, explores the awkwardness of coming of age as well as a touching testimonial to the love of family and religion.

"Our mom would shove religion down our throats," Zach joked. "But honestly, we are who we are because of our upbringing. The message of Christianity - and any religion - is acceptance and love for all."

Tickets and show information are available at www.zakartwins.com. Follow the Zakar Twins on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @ZakarTwins.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You