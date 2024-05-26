PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Runs This Week at The NorShor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audiences of all ages are invited to journey to Neverland at Duluth Playhouse's Main Stage production of Peter and the Starcatcher, a hilarious and wildly theatrical prequel to Peter Pan, now open at the NorShor Theatre. Running through June 2, Rick Elice's Tony Award-winning, music-filled play is an origin story for one of popular culture's most enduring and beloved characters.

Based on the best-selling novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, the play begins with a band of orphan boys, one of whom was never given a name, being shipped off to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. On board the ship, the unnamed boy's sad world is turned upside down when he befriends Molly, a quick-witted Starcatcher-in-training who possesses a mysterious trunk containing "starstuff.” As they work together to protect the magical substance from falling into the wrong hands, they encounter a colorful array of characters – from marauding pirates to jungle tyrants and singing mermaids to unlikely comrades. At its heart, Peter and the Starcatcher is a thrilling journey through the world of make-believe that proves our imagination can be the most captivating place in the world.

"From the J.M. Barrie novel, to the Broadway musical, and the various film interpretations - the story of the boy who never grows up has lingered with me throughout my life,” says director Phillip Fazio, who also serves as the Producing Artistic Director at Duluth Playhouse. “Peter and the Starcatcher offers audiences a supremely clever tale about how the iconic characters got to be the classic figures we know and love. This prelude unravels through the use of imaginative storytelling that will create a lasting theatrical experience."

Duluth Playhouse's production stars Jake Mathey as Boy, Hope Nordquist as Molly, and Evan Kelly as Black Stache. Portraying more than 100 unforgettable characters, the ensemble of actor-musicians includes Justin Peck, Alyson Enderle, Phil Hoelscher, Greyson Holste, SJ Olson, Jennie Ross, Ian Wallin, Joe Meichsner, and Chris Ibarra.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit:

https://www.duluthplayhouse.org/shows/peter-the-starcatcher

Peter and the Starcatcher

Written by Rick Elice

Based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson

Music by Wayne Barker

Duluth Playhouse at the NorShor Theatre

211 E. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

Performances:

May 24 - June 2, 2024

Thursdays – Saturdays @ 7:30pm

Saturday Matinee on May 25 at 2pm

Sunday Matinee on June 2 at 2pm

Audio Description: May 25 @ 2pm (Carol Cheslak)

ASL Interpretation: May 31 @ 7:30pm (Interpreters: Rebecca Rick & Emily Engel)

Creative Team:

Director: Phillip Fazio

Assistant Director: Anika Thompson

Music Coordinator: Alyson Enderle

Dialect Coach: Lauren Roth

Stage Manager: Ashley Westerlund

Assistant Stage Manager: Ria Takhar

Scenic and Lighting Designer: Jeff Brown

Sound Designer: Nick Gosen

Prop Designer: April Ellingsen

Costume Designer: Peg Ferguson

Cast:

Boy: Jake Mathey (they/he)

Black Stache: Evan Kelly (he/him)

Molly Aster: Hope Nordquist (she/her)

Smee: Justin Peck (he/him)

Mrs. Bumbrake/Musician: Alyson Enderle (she/her)

Alf: Phil Hoelscher (he/him)

Prentiss/Musician: Greyson Holste (him/he)

Ted/Musician: SJ Olson (they/them)

Teacher/Pirate: Jennie Ross (she/her)

Bill Slank/Fighting Prawn: Ian Wallin (he/they)

Lord Leonard Aster: Joe Meichsner (he/him)

Captain Robert Falcon Scott/Grempkin/Mack/Hawking Clam/Musician: Chris Ibarra (he/him)

Duluth Playhouse offers exceptional entertainment, training, and performance opportunities in theatre arts that inspires, challenges, and engages the region we serve. Founded in 1914, the Playhouse is one of the nation's oldest non-profit theatres. Producing year-round seasons packed with plays and musicals, Duluth Playhouse also provides the community with year-round programming within our School of Performing Arts for youth and adults alike.

Peter and the Starcatcher is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Photo credit: Terry Cartie Norton

