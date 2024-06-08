Review: WE'LL ALL BE HERE FOREVER TOUR 2024 - NOAH KAHAN at Xcel Energy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Noah Kahan brought his We'll All Be Here Forever World Tour 2024 to the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, for two sold-out nights. He has truly risen in the music world, and the crowd, comprising all ages, was excited to see him. We were fortunate to have him here for two nights. His special guest was John Vincent III.

Noah Kahan's stage setup included his band, featuring musicians from across the nation, and a projector screen displaying close-ups and various scenic projections that complemented his songs. He wore a neutral-colored outfit, and his hair was slicked back and styled in two braids. He opened with "Drunk Love," "New Perspective," and "Everywhere and Everything." He also performed acoustic versions of "Come Over" and "Good Light," with the audience singing and dancing along.

At one point, he walked into the crowd and went to the other side of the venue, stepping up onto his B stage to give fans there a closer view. He performed "Growing Sideways," "Pain is the Cold Water," and "Maine." The crowd illuminated the arena with their cell phone lights, waving them back and forth, creating a calming and relaxing atmosphere as he sang with just his guitar.

Returning to the main stage, he continued with more songs, including "She Calls Me Back" and "Northern Attitude." He concluded the night with encores "The View Between Villages" and one of his most well-known songs, "Stick Season."

Thank you, Noah, for a wonderful night of entertainment and music. For more ticket information, please click the ticket link button below.

