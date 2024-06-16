Review: BEN RECTOR AND CODY FRY WITH THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Rector and Cody Fry performed to sold-out crowds with the Minnesota Orchestra at the Minnesota Orchestra Hall on June 15-16, 2024. Both Ben and Cody have established backgrounds and accomplishments in the music industry, with styles ranging from folk and indie to pop and rock.

Throughout the concert, Ben and Cody wore stylish suits and each played the guitar, piano, and even the kazoo! They performed songs both together with the Minnesota Orchestra and individually. They also spoke about the importance of music education, thanking all the teachers in the audience. During certain songs, they encouraged the audience to sing along, and the crowd eagerly participated.

It was a fantastic experience for audience members, especially those new to the orchestra hall. Seeing Ben and Cody perform their songs in collaboration with the Minnesota Orchestra was a unique treat. Their gratitude towards the audience was evident, and it was clear they genuinely enjoy sharing their stories and music. Thank you, Ben and Cody, for a wonderful concert. We hope to have you back again soon!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Ben Rector and Cody Fry

