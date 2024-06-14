Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces New Name, Hennepin Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After years of substantial development and growth, Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced a transformative rebrand to Hennepin Arts. Its new identity radiates the organization's expanded cultural impact and energizes revitalization efforts in downtown Minneapolis, while reaffirming its commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Todd Duesing, Hennepin Arts aims to elevate its presence locally, regionally and nationally with the dynamic new brand. The transition to Hennepin Arts unifies the organization's diverse portfolio on and off stage — spanning theater, education and community initiatives – under a single, cohesive identity.

“Our new name, Hennepin Arts, marks a natural evolution for us,” said Megan Kunz, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “'Hennepin' connects to our unique place as a local destination and a place of origin for our reach across the state, and ‘Arts' speaks to the breadth of our artistic endeavors. It embodies our deep roots along Hennepin Avenue while celebrating the expansive creativity that defines our mission.”

For years, Hennepin Arts has attracted the hottest and newest Broadway productions, launched national tours and brought the biggest names in music to Minneapolis. Its educational programming and initiatives serve more than 8,000 high school students throughout Minnesota each year. “Hennepin Arts betters represents our vibrant and multifaceted approach to cultural enrichment.”

The rebranding process, spearheaded by design agency Pentagram, involved extensive consultation with stakeholders including board members, audience members, subscribers, supporters and community leaders. This inclusive approach ensured that the new brand resonates with all those touched by Hennepin Arts' diverse programming and initiatives.

"We are excited to apply our new brand idea of multi-vibrancy," added Duesing. "It encapsulates our energy, enthusiasm and the profound impact we have across Minnesota. As we move forward, our brand will guide us in continuing to expand creative horizons and contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of downtown Minneapolis."

Hennepin Arts' new tagline, "Braver Brighter Bolder," underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence across all facets of our operations. A prime example of this bold approach is hosting the pre-Broadway world premiere of the new musical Purple Rain next spring before it heads to Broadway. “As a leader in the Hennepin Theatre District, we work closely with city officials, business and community partners, educators, cultural influencers and philanthropic leaders to create new opportunities and explore innovative art forms, such as integrating food trucks and culinary experts into our events.”

The rebranding effort culminates a year-long journey of introspection and strategic planning, aimed at positioning Hennepin Arts as a leading hub of artistic expression and cultural engagement. The initiative began under the leadership of previous president and CEO, Mark Nerenhausen. Duesing was handed the baton for this project along with the Hennepin Arts team, bringing the brand to fruition.

Hennepin Arts invites everyone to explore the refreshed brand identity and looks forward to continuing to ignite positive change through the arts. For more information about Hennepin Arts and upcoming events, please visit HennepinArts.org.

