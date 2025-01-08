Ordway Reveals Headliners For the 25th Flint Hills Family Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Flint Hills Family Festival, produced by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, is celebrating 25 years of kicking off summer in downtown Saint Paul. The 2025 festival – happening May 30-31 in Rice Park and Landmark Center – will feature a star-studded lineup of family friendly headliners including 360 All Stars and Ada Twist, Scientist. All outdoor activities at the festival are free, and tickets for indoor performances start at $8.



This year’s headliner performances are perfect for all ages, from young children to adults. Ada Twist, Scientist brings four performances of storybook musicals in the Ordway concert hall based off the popular book series. This playful and funny musical for young people tours from Theater Works USA and includes three mini stories in a 60-minute presentation with a focus on STEM themes. Joining them at the festival are 360 All Stars. Hailing from Australia, this fun and energetic urban circus captures the amazing art of street culture through the powers of centrifugal force. Click here to watch the top moments from the 2024 Flint Hills Family Festival.

One of the largest and longest-standing events of its kind in the country, the Flint Hills Family Festival offers two festivals in one — School Week (May 28-30), when thousands of students take field trips to the Ordway to access the same programming, and Family Weekend (May 30-31), which is open to the public. Since its inception in 2001, more than one million people have experienced the event. The festival is made possible thanks to a partnership between the Ordway and Flint Hills Resources, which is now in its 25th year running.

“The Ordway cannot wait to bring together audiences of all ages as we celebrate 25 unforgettable years of the Flint Hills Family Festival,” said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. “It is rare for a partnership between an arts organization and a business to last 25 years. We are immensely grateful to our partners at Flint Hills Resources for their long-time support and collaboration to inspire creativity and future generations of arts enthusiasts.”

“We applaud the Ordway for lining up another year of outstanding performances, allowing our community to enjoy world class arts experiences at low or no cost, “said Flint Hills Resources Director of Community Affairs Heather Rein. “We’re proud of our partnership with the Ordway, which dates back to the start of the millennium – and we can’t wait to see thousands of smiling faces at the 25th festival!”

