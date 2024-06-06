Ordway Center for the Performing Arts Unveils 2024 Class Of Musical Theater Fellows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts named 10 artistic fellows to its third annual GreenRoom training fellowship. The program is created by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) artists to center and uplift underrepresented communities within musical theater. The 10 fellows will participate in the six-week program at the Ordway July 2-Aug. 20.

Established in 2022, GreenRoom is a first-of-its-kind Minnesota program and an embodiment of the Ordway's deepest-held values: that the performing arts should be wide-ranging and accessible to all, reflective of the communities they serve, and willing to address access barriers.

The GreenRoom program is for Minnesota actors, dancers and singers who are 18 years and older and are interested in expanding their performing arts skills into musical theater. Fellows are paid $2,500 for their involvement in the program.

The Ordway's 2024 GreenRoom artistic fellows are:

Kyle Camay (He/him/his)

Living in: New Brighton, MN

Hometown: Columbia Heights, MN

@justkyleforawhile

Myra Curry (She/her/hers)

Living in: Minneapolis, MN

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Keira Kowal Jett (They/them)

Living in: Minneapolis, MN

Hometown: Manhattan Beach, CA

@keirakowaljett

Demetrius McClendon (They/them/theirs)

Living in: Minneapolis, MN

Hometown: Chicago, IL

@imaginejoyy

Heidi Mintz (She/her/hers)

Living in: Golden Valley, MN

Hometown: Golden Valley, MN

@heidijmintz

Ninchai Nok-Chiclana (She/her/hers)

Living in: White Bear Lake, MN

Hometown: White Bear Lake, MN

@ninchaitea

Aja Parham (She/her/hers)

Living in: Saint Paul, MN

Hometown: Cottage Grove, MN

@aja.darrah

Ebony Ramquist (She/her/hers)

Living in: Roseville, MN

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

@ebonyramquist

Bri Salhus (She/her/hers)

Living in: Minneapolis, MN

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

@allthestarsinthenightsky

Rosemary Vega (She/her/hers)

Living in: Chaska, MN

Hometown: Chaska, MN

@therosemaryvega

“We had a record-setting number of applications for this year's cohort,” said Ordway Director of Arts Learning and Community Engagement Maia Maiden, who leads GreenRoom. “It is a joy to see this program – now in its third year – grow and continue to support new artistic voices. These 10 talented artists have so much to offer our community. We're glad to be a part of their career journey.”

This year's program will start on Tuesday, July 2, with a public kickoff event at the Ordway. The public is invited to attend to meet the all-new cohort of fellows, enjoy performances and hear from Maiden. People can learn more and RSVP here.

GreenRoom curriculum is led by talented local artists and includes acting, vocal technique, movement and auditioning, as well as special master classes on business development, public speaking and wellness. Guest speakers and teaching artists will also participate.

