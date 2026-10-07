ONE-SHOT to Make World Premiere at Six Points Theater

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Six Points Theater will present the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of ONE-SHOT. The story takes place in McLean, Virginia, in 1999. David is Jewish and Martin is an undocumented immigrant. They're gay high school seniors in love, dreaming of making it big in the movies while working together in a video store. Emotions become frayed after they're targeted with a hate crime, and then decisions from NYU film school arrive. This compelling coming-of-age world premiere explores the effects of trauma, bigotry and class structure on individuals and relationships.

ONE-SHOT was written by Andrew Rosendorf. It is being directed by J.C. Cutler. The cast includes Warren C. Bowles, Carter Graham and Nico Sacco. Samantha Fairchild is stage manager.

ONE-SHOT opens Six Points Theater's 32nd season, which includes critically acclaimed contemporary plays that explore universal stories through a Jewish lens. Six Points Theater brings artists and audiences together to create provocative theater that reveals the common threads of humanity.

Doorways is Six Points Theater's initiative of programs and materials that enhance the artistic and educational value of the work onstage. Doorways programs are free and open to the public.

Doorways programs for ONE-SHOT include:

ONE-SHOT, MANY VOICES

October 25, following the 1 pm performance.

This program will explore the many identities we all have – with privilege and vulnerabilities - and how we connect with each other across our differences. With Andrew Aoki, Professor and Chair of the Department of Critical Race and Ethnicity Studies at Augsburg University; Noel Raymond, Longtime Co-Leader of Pillsbury House + Theatre; and Barbara Brooks, Producing Artistic Director at Six Points Theater.

COFFEE WITH THE ARTISTS

October 31, 6:30 pm.

Join ONE-SHOT playwright Andrew Rosendorf and director J.C. Cutler for an interactive discussion about bringing this powerful play to the stage for its world premiere. Light refreshments. Reservations required; call the box office at 651-631-9295.

LAW AND UNDOCUMENTED MINORS

November 6, following the 1 pm performance.

This panel traces the arc of U.S. immigration law and policy from the 1999 setting of One-Shot — a pre-DACA era shaped by the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, the 1965 Hart-Celler Act, and the enforcement build-up of the 1980s–90s (IRCA and IIRIRA) — through Congress's repeated failed attempts at comprehensive reform and DHS's 2012 creation of DACA as an exercise of prosecutorial discretion, followed by more than a decade of continuous litigation over its legality. It then brings the discussion to DACA's precarious status today, with renewals slowing sharply and no legislative fix in sight, before widening the lens to the broader 2025–2026 immigration landscape, including new entry and visa restrictions, TPS terminations, H-1B and student-visa changes, and intensified enforcement — closing with discussion prompts connecting the play's 1999 story to the realities facing immigrants and Dreamers today.

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