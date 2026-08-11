Six Points Theater Reveals 2026-27 Season Lineup

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Six Points Theater has announced ts 2026–2027 season, featuring four productions that explore how the past shapes our lives today. The season will open with the world premiere of One-Shot by Andrew Rosendorf, the first of three separate productions in a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Set in 1999, the play follows David, who is Jewish, and Martín, an undocumented immigrant. The two young video store employees are film buffs and best friends who are also in love. As they await news of a film scholarship to NYU that could change their lives, One-Shot explores privilege, identity, fragility and who gets the space to tell what stories.

Next is an encore engagement of The Happiest Man on Earth by Mark St. Germain, based on the New York Times bestselling memoir by Eddie Jaku. JC Cutler returns in this audience favorite, portraying Jaku’s extraordinary journey from childhood innocence through the horrors of the Holocaust to gratitude and joy later in life. Following its limited engagement at Six Points Theater, the production will tour venues across Minnesota.

The First Lady of Television by James Sherman is inspired by the true story of Gertrude Berg, a pioneer of radio and television who created, wrote and starred in The Goldbergs, one of America’s earliest television sitcoms. When her co-star Philip Loeb, a Jewish labor activist, is accused of being a communist, Berg must decide whether to fire him or remain loyal and risk having the show canceled by its sponsors. Comedy and drama come together in this period piece with striking contemporary urgency.

Six Points Theater concludes the season with The Reservoir by Jake Brasch. Josh, a college student newly returned home to get sober, reconnects with his four aging grandparents and discovers that their struggles mirror his own. As he becomes consumed with improving their lives, he loses sight of his recovery and must reckon with what comes next.

ONE-SHOT

By Andrew Rosendorf

A coming-of-age story about love, trauma, bigotry and privilege

Oct. 24–Nov. 8, 2026

THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH

By Mark St. Germain

JC Cutler returns by popular demand in this audience-favorite solo show

Jan. 23–27, 2027

Additional performances will take place at venues across Minnesota.

THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

By James Sherman

Humor and tragedy collide on the set of a 1950s television sitcom

March 27–April 11, 2027

THE RESERVOIR

By Jake Brasch

A funny and moving story about recovery, memory and family

May 1–16, 2027

DOORWAYS

Presented alongside these provocative and entertaining productions, Six Points Theater's Doorways program deepens audiences' understanding of each play's subject matter and enhances the artistic experience.

Doorways includes symposia, community forums and post-show discussions designed to open the door to greater understanding and enjoyment. Programs are entertaining, educational, and presented in conjunction with the current production. All programs are free and open to the public and take place following selected performances.

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming