Six Points Theater Reveals 2026-27 Season Lineup
The season will open with the world premiere of One-Shot by Andrew Rosendorf.
Six Points Theater has announced ts 2026–2027 season, featuring four productions that explore how the past shapes our lives today. The season will open with the world premiere of One-Shot by Andrew Rosendorf, the first of three separate productions in a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. Set in 1999, the play follows David, who is Jewish, and Martín, an undocumented immigrant. The two young video store employees are film buffs and best friends who are also in love. As they await news of a film scholarship to NYU that could change their lives, One-Shot explores privilege, identity, fragility and who gets the space to tell what stories.
Next is an encore engagement of The Happiest Man on Earth by Mark St. Germain, based on the New York Times bestselling memoir by Eddie Jaku. JC Cutler returns in this audience favorite, portraying Jaku’s extraordinary journey from childhood innocence through the horrors of the Holocaust to gratitude and joy later in life. Following its limited engagement at Six Points Theater, the production will tour venues across Minnesota.
The First Lady of Television by James Sherman is inspired by the true story of Gertrude Berg, a pioneer of radio and television who created, wrote and starred in The Goldbergs, one of America’s earliest television sitcoms. When her co-star Philip Loeb, a Jewish labor activist, is accused of being a communist, Berg must decide whether to fire him or remain loyal and risk having the show canceled by its sponsors. Comedy and drama come together in this period piece with striking contemporary urgency.
Six Points Theater concludes the season with The Reservoir by Jake Brasch. Josh, a college student newly returned home to get sober, reconnects with his four aging grandparents and discovers that their struggles mirror his own. As he becomes consumed with improving their lives, he loses sight of his recovery and must reckon with what comes next.
ONE-SHOT
By Andrew Rosendorf
A coming-of-age story about love, trauma, bigotry and privilege
Oct. 24–Nov. 8, 2026
THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH
JC Cutler returns by popular demand in this audience-favorite solo show
Jan. 23–27, 2027
Additional performances will take place at venues across Minnesota.
THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION
Humor and tragedy collide on the set of a 1950s television sitcom
March 27–April 11, 2027
THE RESERVOIR
By Jake Brasch
A funny and moving story about recovery, memory and family
May 1–16, 2027
DOORWAYS
Presented alongside these provocative and entertaining productions, Six Points Theater's Doorways program deepens audiences' understanding of each play's subject matter and enhances the artistic experience.
Doorways includes symposia, community forums and post-show discussions designed to open the door to greater understanding and enjoyment. Programs are entertaining, educational, and presented in conjunction with the current production. All programs are free and open to the public and take place following selected performances.
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Dirty Dancing: The Musical
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (8/12-9/06)
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The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
Commonweal Theatre Company (11/07-12/21)
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Cody Johnson
Grand Casino Arena (8/29-8/29)
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ndigo Girls with special guest Linda Perry
State (10/21-10/21)
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MrBallen: Lights out Live
Orpheum Theatre (10/01-10/01)
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Oh, Mary!
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (1/06-1/17)
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Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
DECC Symphony Hall (11/10-11/10)
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Sasha Velour - TRAVESTY
State Theatre (10/09-10/09)
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Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Northrop (3/20-3/21)
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Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn
Hennepin Arts (10/01-10/01)