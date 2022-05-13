Northrop ENCORE 2022 Gala Celebrates Centennial Commissions Project Supporting the Creation of New Dance Works

Northrop invites audiences to ENCORE 2022, its annual gala to support Northrop Centennial Commissions for the creation of new dance works, elevating artists, and bringing extraordinary presentations to Northrop stages.

This festive evening centered around dance will include performances of José Limón's ionic solo Chaconne-a work from 1942 set to music by Bach, and Andrea Miller's virtuosic Island performed by GALLIM. ENCORE attendees will also enjoy delicious food and drinks, live music by the Bluewater Kings Band, dancing, and special guests.

Director of Northrop, Kari Schloner, notes, "During the first year of the pandemic, our Centennial Commissions program provided eight companies-whose performances were either canceled or postponed-with residencies and financial support to create new work while simultaneously offering our communities opportunities to engage with the artists throughout the process. This transformational program will continue to support at least one company each year, acting as a runway to Northrop's centennial anniversary in 2029 and leaving a legacy of new work to be appreciated for generations to come."

Tickets to the gala are $75; VIP tickets are $125 including a tax-deductible donation. VIP ticket buyers will have access to an exclusive backstage Meet and Greet Artist Reception with the Limón Dance Company soloist, Frances Lorraine Samson, and Limón's Artistic Director, Dante Puleio.

Northrop Presents

ENCORE 2022

Annual Gala

Thu, Jun 2, 7:00 pm

In-person

Carlson Family Stage

Limón Dance Company's Frances Lorraine Samson will perform José Limón's Chaconne, a solo from 1942 set to music by Bach. The Chaconne as a dance form originated in Mexico during the Spanish occupation. Bach employed the strict musical form of the Chaconne but enriched it with powerful emotional implications. Limón has tried to capture in his dance both the formal austerity and the profound feeling of the music.

At once textural and psychological, Andrea Miller's Island (from the evening-length To Create a World) harnesses the uncompromising virtuosity and raw vulnerability of the GALLIM duet-danced by Haley Sung and Oscar Ramos-in a provocative study of the human body and its instinct to survive.

In this decade leading up to Northrop's 100-year anniversary in 2029, the Northrop Centennial Commissions project helps create new dance works to ensure that there will be amazing performances far into the future. The Northrop Centennial Commissions (2019-2023) include: SW!NG OUT, Martha Graham Dance Company (Canticle for Innocent Comedians), Paul Taylor Dance Company (A Call for Softer Landings), Joffrey Ballet (Of Mice and Men), GALLIM (film, BOAT), Ragamala Dance Company (Fires of Varanasi), The State Ballet of Georgia (dance film), Limón Dance Company (work by Raúl Tamez), and Dance Theatre of Harlem (Higher Ground).

Founded in 1946 by José Limón and Doris Humphrey, the Limón Dance Company has been at the vanguard of American Modern dance since its inception and is considered one of the world's greatest dance companies. Acclaimed for its dramatic expression, technical mastery and expansive, yet nuanced movement, the Limón Dance Company illustrates the timelessness of José Limón's work and vision. The Company's repertory, which includes classic works in addition to new commissions from contemporary choreographers, possesses an unparalleled breadth and creates unique experiences for audiences around the world.

Founded in 2007 in New York City by groundbreaking choreographer Andrea Miller, GALLIM is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to art, education, and community building for a diverse, inclusive, and accessible world. GALLIM nurtures creative careers and stimulates the imagination of worldwide audiences through continual innovation in dance, theater, film, and the visual arts.

Rooted in the belief that the arts are essential to the human experience, Northrop is committed to cultivating intersections between performing arts and education for the benefit of all participants now and for generations to come.

Tickets are on sale now. To order tickets, visit northrop.umn.edu or call 612-624-2345 Mon-Fri 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.