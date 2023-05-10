Norah Long to Headline Regional Premiere Of Jake Heggie's THREE DECEMBERS at Skylark Opera Theatre

Skylark Opera Theatre takes to the stage in a production of Jake Heggie's and Gene Scheer's chamber opera Three Decembers. Twin Cities soprano Norah Long plays the role of Madeline Mitchell, an ambitious Broadway actor and mother of two adult children as they work to define their relationships and their truths after years of estrangement. "Heggie has woven a rich fabric of these characters lives," explains Director Gary Briggle, "Their pain, joy, and struggles are so well articulated that audience will see many of their own truths on the stage. That is what makes this work so compelling."

Heggie considered this his first Broadway musical in that the music finds its roots in Broadway and opera. It is wonderfully harmonic, heartfelt and mindful. Musical fans will feel at home in this 90 minute work.

Siena Forest and Tony Potts round out the cast. Music Direction by Carson Rose Schneider. Accompaniment by Eric McEnaney.

Playing May 12-14 and May 19-21 at The Jungle Theater. Tickets are available at Click Here.

Listen to Norah Long speak more about Three Decembers and the relationship between the characters.