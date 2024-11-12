Minnesota Orchestra's Digital Concert Hall Now Available for Free

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Minnesota Orchestra announced that its digital concert offerings—a large and growing online collection of full-length concerts, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes content—are now available for free on its Digital Concert Hall and on YouTube to increase the availability of the material for all music lovers. Additionally, a new season of This Is Minnesota Orchestra will debut on Twin Cities PBS’ TPT 2 beginning Friday, November 22, with a program spotlighting Music Director Thomas Søndergård conducting Mozart’s Requiem. The latest season of the Upper Midwest Emmy Award-winning series will feature four live concert broadcasts.

“As we enter Thomas Søndergård’s second season, we want to make it easy for as many people as possible to access Minnesota Orchestra digital concerts online and on YouTube,” said Interim President and CEO Brent Assink. “Our message is straightforward: no matter where or when you are watching, Minnesota Orchestra digital concerts and offerings are now free.”

Without contending with paywalls or passwords, audiences can watch the Orchestra’s collection of full-length live and archived concerts, performance and interview excerpts, and narrative content in its Digital Concert Hall or on the Minnesota Orchestra YouTube channel, where concerts will be added regularly. The expanded accessibility is made possible through the generosity of Minnesota Orchestra Guaranty Fund donors.

This Is Minnesota Orchestra returns to Twin Cities PBS

This Is Minnesota Orchestra will launch an all-new season in November featuring four full-length

Minnesota Orchestra concerts broadcast live on Twin Cities PBS’ main service, TPT 2. The first concert on Friday, November 22, at 8 p.m. spotlights Music Director Thomas Søndergård leading the Orchestra, Minnesota Chorale and four vocal soloists in Mozart’s Requiem. The other programs in the new season are “Nordic Tales and Folklore” (Jan 17), “Susie Park Plays Ortiz” (Feb 14) and “Fei Xie Plays Jolivet” (June 6). Each broadcast includes a high-quality audio mix from YourClassical MPR.

Featuring concert performances, artist interviews and segments that bring audiences behind the scenes, each This Is Minnesota Orchestra program will also be livestreamed at minnesotaorchestra.org and TPT.org, and available on Facebook and YouTube. Concerts will be accessible in the Orchestra’s online Digital Concert Hall, on its YouTube channel and on TPT.org following each broadcast, free of charge.

This Is Minnesota Orchestra debuted on Twin Cities PBS in 2020 as a way for the Orchestra to offer performances during the pandemic. In the years since, the series has become a staple of the organization’s offerings, bringing the Orchestra to audiences in every corner of the state—and beyond.

“We regularly hear from people who can’t get to Orchestra Hall and appreciate being able to see Minnesota Orchestra concerts on TPT or online,” said Assink. “Digital concerts offer us an important pathway to move beyond geographic barriers in connecting with audiences, and that is an initiative we’re pleased to expand this season by removing financial barriers too.”

How To Watch

View live on Twin Cities PBS (TPT-2) on designated concert days (see below)

View live on minnesotaorchestra.org, YouTube or Facebook on designated concert days (see below)

View archived concerts on demand in the Digital Concert Hall, YouTube or TPT.org – always free

