Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is Coming to Duluth Playhouse This Fall

Duluth Playhouse will open its upcoming 2023-2024 season with the monstrously hilarious musical comedy YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, running September 15 to October 1, 2023 at the historic NorShor Theatre.

“Choosing the opening production of the new season always takes a large amount of consideration,” says Playhouse Executive Director, WES DRUMMOND. “This year we decided to launch the season with a big musical comedy. Young Frankenstein is easily one of the funniest pieces of musical theater out there. I am absolutely excited to be directing this show. Whether you love the film or haven’t seen it, this stage production is a guaranteed evening of uncontrollable laughter at the NorShor.”

Adapted from the classic Mel Brooks film masterpiece, Young Frankenstein is a wickedly funny musical filled with eccentric characters, uproarious antics, and unforgettable musical numbers. Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a bright young brain surgeon and the grandson of the infamous Dr. Victor Frankenstein, finds himself on a madcap misadventure when he inherits his family's Transylvanian estate. As he works to complete his grandfather’s legacy by bringing a corpse to life, hilarity ensues when he encounters Igor, an eccentric hunchbacked sidekick played by Sifryn Oberon (star of Duluth Playhouse’s Curious Incident), and Inga, a charming lab assistant played by Hope Nordquist (recently seen in Kinky Boots and Into the Woods). Amidst the chaos, surprising secrets are revealed by the stern housekeeper Frau Blücher, played by Janet Rowney, who is excitedly returning to the stage for the first time since the pandemic.

Kyle Weiler, a Minneapolis actor who performed in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton, will make his Duluth Playhouse debut as the titular character. Also in the cast are local favorites Phillip Hoelscher as The Monster, Lacy Sauter as Elizabeth Benning, Joe Meichsner as Inspector Hans Kemp, and Ben LaBerge as The Hermit. The villagers will be played by Kristen Hylenski, Jennie Ross, Alyson Enderle, Brianna Hall-Nelson, Jake Mathey, Kyle McMillian, and Antony Ferguson, and SJ Olson.

Young Frankenstein is an electrifying experience from the creators of Broadway‘s hit comedy, The Producers that is guaranteed to leave audiences in stitches.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit: Click Here.

Performance Details:

Young Frankenstein

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music and lyrics by Mel Brooks

Duluth Playhouse at the NorShor Theatre

211 E. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

Performances:

September 15 – October 1, 2023

Thurs – Sat @ 7:30pm

Sat, Sep 16 @ 2pm

Sun, Sep 24 @ 2pm

Sun, Oct @ 2pm

ASL Interpreted performance: Sep 29 @ 7:30pm. Interpreters: Rebecca Rick & Emily Engel

Creative Team:

Director/Choreographer: WES DRUMMOND (he/him)

Music Director: Kyle Picha (he/him)

Assistant Choreographer: Alyson Enderle (she/her)

Stage Manager: Ria Takhar (she/her)

Cast:

Dr. Frederick Frankenstein – Kyle Weiler* (he/him)

The Monster – Phillip Hoelscher (he/him)

Igor – Sifryn Oberon (they/them)

Inga – Hope Nordquist (she/her)

Elizabeth Benning – Lacy Sauter (she/her)

Frau Blücher – Janet Rowney (she/her)

Inspector Hans Kemp – Joe Meichsner (he/him)

The Hermit – Ben LaBerge (he/him)

Villagers – Alyson Enderle (she/her), Antony Ferguson (he/him), Brianna Hall-Nelson (she/her), Kristen Hylenski (she/her), Jake Mathey (he/him), Kyle McMillian (he/him), SJ Olson (they/them), and Jennie Ross (she/her)

Dance Captain – Antony Ferguson (he/him)

* Denotes Member of Actors' Equity Association

Duluth Playhouse offers exceptional entertainment, training, and performance opportunities in theatre arts that inspires, challenges, and engages the region we serve. Founded in 1914, the Playhouse is one of the nation’s oldest non-profit theatres. Producing year-round seasons packed with plays and musicals, Duluth Playhouse also provides the community with year-round programming within our School of Performing Arts for youth and adults alike.

Young Frankenstein Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com