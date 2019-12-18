Mark Morris Dance Group Presents PEPPERLAND, A Tribute The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Beatlemania is back, in the form of the Mark Morris Dance Group's Pepperland performance at Northrop on Sat, Jan 25. A unique tribute to the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Pepperland kicked off the city of Liverpool's celebration of the iconic album in 2017. The work, named one of the top 10 dance shows of 2017, features inspired arrangements of Beatles classics "With a Little Help From My Friends" and "A Day in the Life" along with pieces made especially for Pepperland.

Legendary choreographer Mark Morris and his troupe return to Northrop showcasing Pepperland, a celebration of the Beatles' iconic album from the 1960s. Pepperland, drawing inspiration from the "tangerine trees and marmalade skies" of the album, transports the audience to a time of flower power and far-out tunes. The work features psychedelic lighting designed by Nick Kolin and mod costumes by Elizabeth Kurtzman, which combine with Morris' captivating choreography to provide performances that have enraptured audiences worldwide.

Composer Ethan Iverson's original score mixes six Beatles songs with original pieces inspired by Pepper, following the cues of jazz, classical, and world music underlying the original album. The live ensemble of trombone, theremin, vocals, sax, keyboards, and percussion emphasize and expand on Pepper's non-rock and roll influences. Read Iverson's notes on his original score on his blog.

The city of Liverpool commissioned the piece for their Sgt. Pepper at 50 Festival, as all four members of the band hailed from Liverpool. Pepperland premiered on Mar 25, 2017, opening the city's summer-long celebration of the album. English critics hailed Pepperland as "a big, confident blast of color and sound" and "gorgeously entertaining." To Morris, who had initially expressed apprehension at being an American choreographer creating a work of extreme cultural importance to the people of England, this came as "a great surprise."

Nicknamed the Mozart of modern dance, Morris has been lauded for his versatility, filling the roles of ballet, modern dance, and opera choreographer and director. In addition to creating over 150 works for his company, Morris is also a highly sought after choreographer for commissions, collaborating with organizations such as the San Francisco Ballet, the Joffrey Ballet, and the American Ballet Theatre.

Mark Morris founded the Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) in 1980, when he recruited a group of friends to perform his choreography at the Merce Cunningham Studio in New York City. Since its inception, the company has gained international renown, often acknowledged for their musicality and movement versatility. The company also has a unique commitment to performing exclusively to live music, and in 1996 formed the MMDG Music Ensemble to assist in live accompaniment. To this day, the company features live music during all performances. Northrop audiences last saw the Mark Morris Dance Group in 2016, with their performance of Dido and Aeneas.

Northrop Presents



Mark Morris Dance Group

Pepperland

Carlson Family Stage

Sat, Jan 25, 7:30 pm

To order tickets, visit Northrop's website: http://www.northrop.umn.edu/events/mark-morris-dance-group-2020?utm_source=Press-Release-191218&utm_medium=email or call 612-624-2345.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You