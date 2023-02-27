Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Special Offer: My Fair Lady is coming to Saint Paul

Feb. 27, 2023  

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady."

Find out who is really being transformed in the finale show of Broadway @ the Ordway's 2022-2023 season! See this classic story told on stage March 21-25.

For tickets, call 651.224.4222 or visit ordway.org/events/my-fair-lady.




Peter Brosius Will Step Down From Childrens Theatre Company Photo
Peter Brosius Will Step Down From Children's Theatre Company
Children’s Theatre Company(CTC) has announced that Peter Brosius, Artistic Director has decided to depart CTC on June 30, 2024, at the end of the 2023-24 Season. His artistic vision has transformed the theatre into the nation’s leading theatre that serves a multi-generational audience.
Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater Photo
Review: BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater
What did our critic think of BORN WITH TEETH at Guthrie Theater?
BILLY PORTER: BLACK MONA LISA TOUR VOLUME 1 Comes To State Theater, May 23 Photo
BILLY PORTER: BLACK MONA LISA TOUR VOLUME 1 Comes To State Theater, May 23
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Grammy, Emmy, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter will bring his BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 to Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
SONGBOOK LIVE! Celebrates Women Songwriters In An All-New Show THE WOMEN WHO WRO Photo
SONGBOOK LIVE! Celebrates Women Songwriters In An All-New Show THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS
Lakeshore Players is present The Women Who Wrote the Songs an all-new edition of James A. Rocco's Award-Winning Songbook Series on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:30 PM.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


COMEDY OF DISASTERS at Annoyance TheatreCOMEDY OF DISASTERS at Annoyance Theatre
March 13, 2023

Special Offer: Comedy of Disasters
SHANGHAI SONATAS: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT at The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith TheaterSHANGHAI SONATAS: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT at The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater
March 13, 2023

Special Offer: Save Now on Tickets to the World Premiere of Shanghai Sonatas
MIND OVER MURDER! at Pegasus TheatreMIND OVER MURDER! at Pegasus Theatre
March 9, 2023

Special Offer: PEGASUS THEATRE presents
DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf TheatreDESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre
March 7, 2023

Special Offer: On Stage Soon: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Synetic TheaterBEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Synetic Theater
March 6, 2023

Special Offer: A Beauty Like You've Never Seen—Opening 3/3 at Synetic
share