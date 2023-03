MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).



Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady."



Find out who is really being transformed in the finale show of Broadway @ the Ordway's 2022-2023 season! See this classic story told on stage March 21-25.



For tickets, call 651.224.4222 or visit ordway.org/events/my-fair-lady.