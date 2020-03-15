MDT Classes On Hiatus Beginning Monday, March 16

Minnesota Dance Theatre has continued to closely monitor the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in recent weeks. MDT&S will postpone all classes at least through that date, effective immediately.

The following statement has been released:

We remain committed to protecting the health of our MDT&S students, families, and our larger Twin Cities community.



For our Performing Arts Division and Young Children's Division: We understand this creates some uncertainty around spring classes and Strawberry Festival and are currently considering multiple scenarios, including shifting our spring break and extending our spring term. At this time, we do not have any definitive information about our previously planned MDT company and school performances originally scheduled to take place through the end of May.



For our Open Division: Classes are canceled effective immediately at least through Sunday, March 29, and this includes the Open Division Open House previously scheduled for March 28 and 29. We will however offer our class card sale from March 23 to 29. Orders can be taken remotely, and we'll have more information on that for you soon. Our current Fundamentals workshop students will be contacted directly regarding options for finishing the course after the hiatus.



As we navigate this uncertainty, we ask for your patience and cooperation and will in turn share updates with you as we have them. Up-to-date information on classes and performances will be delivered via email.



We remain ever grateful for the dedication and resilience of our supportive MDT family and hope to have your energy filling MDT's 6th Floor again soon.





