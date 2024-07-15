Lyric Arts Company Of Anoka Names Andrew Leshovsky As Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lyric Arts Company of Anoka has named Andrew Leshovsky as its new Managing Director and COO, leading the organization with Artistic and Executive Director Laura Tahja Johnson. Leshovsky served nearly six years as Director of Marketing and Engagement at Theater Latté Da in Minneapolis.

Prior to joining Theater Latté Da, he served as Director of Marketing for the Berkeley Symphony in Berkeley, California. Leshovsky most recently served as Director of Development and Communications at the Germanic-American Institute in St. Paul, MN. He succeeds Robin Gillette, who held the position of Interim Managing Director.

Lyric Arts continues its focus on continued growth with a dedication to creating theatrical and educational programming of the highest quality, and a commitment to the excellence of both the work itself and process of creating it, as well as being an essential and vital part of the ongoing betterment of their communities. Leshovsky will oversee the business aspects of the company, with a focus on marketing and operations.

“It's really a homecoming for me and I'm thrilled to serve with Laura Tahja Johnson, Artistic and Executive Director. I am excited to return to Lyric Arts in this leadership role after serving as Marketing Manager from 2014-2016. I'm looking forward to rekindling past relationships and forging new ones with theatre enthusiasts, donors, and patrons who support and love this wonderful company and the theater artists who bring the stories we present on our stage to life,” said Leshovsky in a statement.

A resident of St. Paul, Leshovsky holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing and a Masters of Science in Strategic Management and Multi-Cultural Branding from the University of Innsbruck in Innsbruck, Austria. He brings proven marketing, development, and leadership experience to his new role at Lyric Arts. With a passion for the performing arts and choral music, he is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

“I am thrilled to have Andrew Leshovsky back at Lyric Arts. His expertise in the areas of strategic management and marketing, combined with his thoughtful leadership and incredible integrity, make him the perfect choice as Managing Director,” shares Laura Tahja Johnson, Artistic and Executive Director at Lyric Arts. “I look forward to partnering with him as Lyric Arts enters an exciting new phase of growth.

About Lyric Arts Company of Anoka

Located in the heart of historic downtown Anoka and now celebrating its 26th season, Lyric Arts is the only full-time, year-round theater in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, providing access to the performing arts for hundreds of artists and tens of thousands of audience members each year. Lyric Arts presents a unique mix of comedies, dramas, classics, and musicals. The company also presents a concert series, theater arts workshops, and educational outreach programs.

Lyric Arts is a professional theater, deeply rooted in the communities it serves, and is committed to producing inclusive and accessible work that entertains, educates, stimulates, and is reflective of the diverse perspective of its audiences and artists.

Comments