Kristin Chenoweth Will Perform at the Guthrie in August For its Annual Fundraising Benefit

The Guthrie Theater has announced it will host A Musical Evening With Kristin Chenoweth, on Monday, August 1, 2022, for its annual fundraising benefit. Hosted at the Guthrie's iconic riverfront home, the spectacular event will feature a special concert by Chenoweth, an award-winning star of the stage and screen, as well as an elevated cocktail reception with abundant hors d'oeuvres and sweets, a live auction and a special giving opportunity.

Proceeds from the evening, which is the Guthrie's largest fundraiser of the year, will allow the organization to expand access to its transformative theater experiences.

Tickets go on sale May 20, 2022. For more information, visit www.guthrietheater.org/benefit.

Kristin Chenoweth is an Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer whose career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and she was nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." Chenoweth earned a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for her lead role in the Roundabout Theatre Company's On the Twentieth Century. She also earned nominations for a Tony Award and a Drama League Award. For more information about Chenoweth, visit www.officialkristinchenoweth.com.

The Guthrie Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization and gratefully acknowledges the support of Silver Sponsors Dorsey & Whitney LLP, McKinsey & Company, Stinson LLP, Taft Law and Travelers and Bronze Sponsors Cargill, Jones Day and Old National Bank.