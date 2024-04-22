Jeff Arcuri: The Full Beans Fall Tour Comes to the State Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that comedian Jeff Arcuri is coming to Minneapolis for one night only in Jeff Arcuri: The Full Beans Fall Tour playing at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. Originally from Michigan, Jeff Arcuri found himself drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of Chicago's comedy scene. With his natural comedic talent, he swiftly became a well-known figure in the city's stand-up circuit. His humor and charm quickly won over audiences, establishing him as a prominent presence in the world of comedy.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Jeff has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Comedy Central's “Roast Battle,” “Laughs!” on Fox, SiriusXM, and a plethora of comedy festivals around the country. Based in New York, Jeff can be seen nightly at The Comedy Cellar.