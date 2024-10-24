JONATHAN VAN NESS Comes To Mystic Lake

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, two-time New York Times bestselling author, comedian, podcaster and celebrity hairstylist who is fresh off two successful worldwide comedy tours. Wildly entertaining and fun with unfiltered comedy, the show is a celebration of joy and a showcase for all the sides of JVN audiences have never seen before.

TICKET OFFER IS BOGO FOR THIS EVENT (NO CODE NEEDED)!

View seating map and Mystic Showroom information.

We want you to enjoy the entire show! Please arrive 45 minutes before show time to allow ample time for security screening and seating.

All attendees regardless of age must have a valid ticket. Guests must be 18+ or accompanied by parent or legal guardian to attend events. All guests attending with complimentary tickets must be 18+. Mystic Lake accepts no liability for tickets purchased via the secondary ticketing market. Guests are strongly urged to purchase only from the Mystic Box Office or Ticketmaster®. Mystic Lake has a no refund/no exchange policy on all ticket purchases.

WARNING: Live shows contain elevated sound levels that may have adverse effects on hearing or pregnancy. Live shows may also contain strobe lighting that increases the chance of an epileptic seizure. Please enter at your own risk. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel® reserves the right to remove anyone from the venue for any actions deemed unruly or disruptive at any time before, during or after the show without a refund.

For more information and tickets, please click the ticket link button below.

