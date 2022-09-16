JC Cutler Will Lead Six Points Theater's UNCLE PHILLIP'S COAT

Veteran Twin Cities actor JC Cutler is starring in Six Points Theater's production of Uncle Philip's Coat, written by playwright Matty Selman. This play, a solo performance piece, opens October 22 and runs through November 13.

Matty, a middle-aged struggling actor, inherits an old, shabby coat from his deceased Uncle Philip Louis Zhivatovsky. As Matty learns about the history of this timeworn garment - saving a life in a Russian pogrom, displaying brassieres for sale on Coney Island's Boardwalk, and providing warmth for a hardscrabble life on the streets of New York - it becomes a treasured possession, living on as a coat for dreamers. This solo performance piece is about inheritance, hope, and the human spirit.

JC Cutler (Matty) returns to Six Points Theater after having made his debut on The People's Violin last season. For the past 36 years, he has made his home in the Twin Cities, performing in many venues including the Guthrie Theater (over 50 productions), Jungle Theater, Cricket Theatre, Park Square Theatre, History Theatre, Illusion Theater, Mixed Blood Theatre, Children's Theatre Company, and others. He's traveled to Dublin, Moscow, and Morocco for various projects and most recently to London for the premiere of Tony Kushner's Tiny Kushner. He's grateful for the life he's been able to spend in and out of the theater, due entirely to the love and support from his wife Judy, his kids, grandkids, and his three canine companions, Milo, Josie and Vinny.

"I'm so happy JC is back at Six Points Theater in Uncle Philip's Coat," said Barbara Brooks, the theater's Producing Artistic Director. "His stunning work in this beautifully written solo piece promises to be an amazing theater experience."

Director Craig Johnson is a long-time actor and director in the Twin Cities. Joining him are Robin McIntyre (Scenic Design); Eleanor Schanilec (Costume and Property Design); Paul Epton (Lighting Design);

Reid Rejsa (Sound Design); and Miranda Shunkwiler (Stage Manager).

Barbara Brooks is founder and producing artistic director of Six Points Theater, where she has produced all productions to date.

This play will be at Highland Park Community Center Theater, 1978 Ford Parkway, St. Paul, MN.

For this production of Uncle Philip's Coat, all audience members, regardless of age, must wear a mask that securely covers the nose and mouth when inside the theater. We will continue to monitor CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 protocols, and these will inform our policies at the theater to ensure the health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff.

For information about dates, times and ticket prices, visit our website at sixpointstheater.org