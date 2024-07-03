Interview: Will Dusek of NEWSIES at Artistry Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Will Dusek

Disney's "Newsies" will be playing at the Artistry Theater in Bloomington, Minnesota, from July 18 to August 11, 2024.

We chat with Will Dusek, who plays Jack Kelly in this production of "Newsies" at the Artistry Theater.

What do you enjoy most about your role in Newsies?

I enjoy that I get to spend a lot of time with the ensemble in this role. The last two roles I’ve played, while they were wonderful in their own rights, were more separated from the majority of the actors in those shows. It’s nice to be able to do Jack’s material, but also still be an active part of the group that is the Newsies.

What is your favorite song in Newsies?

It is a strong tie between “Santa Fe” and “Letter from the Refuge”. Santa Fe is a cool because it’s a private moment between Jack and the audience where they get to see him bare his soul in a way that he doesn’t do with any other character to the same extent. Letter from the Refuge I have a soft spot for because it features my dear friend Tyson delivering a heart filled performance about what the heart of this show is and that’s chosen family.

What is your favorite moment in Newsies?

In our production of Newsies it is the top of Carrying the Banner when we all come out on stage to sing that first chorus with one another. It’s a moment for us as characters to connect but also as actors and friends to connect and start the journey of the show together. I love community and the whole ensemble being on stage together. I also have a feeling it’s gonna be a cool moment for the audience.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production of Newsies?

That change starts with young people. That it truly takes a village (or all of the boroughs) to make radical change. That family is who you choose as much as it is who you’re born with, if not more. That sometimes what you’re seeking may be right in front of you. That it’s good to reach for the stars, but remember to keep your feet planted on the ground. This show has a lot of good takeaways.

What are your favorite local spots?

I love French Meadow Restaurant and Bakery in St. Paul for their amazing vegetarian options, baked goods, and locally sourced produce. I also love Can-Can Wonderland which is an arcade bar and mini golf spot. I also love Up-Six Vintage for stocking my entire wardrobe with cool clothes.

Thank you Will for your time, for more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

